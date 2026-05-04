Abu Dhabi, UAE: Mazaya, the membership programme managed by Nirvana Travel & Tourism, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE’s leading outward personal remittance and foreign exchange company, to provide exclusive financial benefits to Mazaya members across the country.

Through this partnership, Mazaya members will benefit from a 50% discount on prepaid cards, enhancing the programme’s everyday value and expanding its offerings into essential financial services. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to delivering structured, high-impact solutions that strengthen financial accessibility and reinforce the integration of essential services within the Mazaya ecosystem.

By extending its benefits into the financial services sector, Mazaya continues to evolve as a comprehensive, value-driven membership platform. The partnership represents a strategic step in broadening the programme’s relevance beyond lifestyle offerings, positioning it as an integrated ecosystem that connects members with practical, high-frequency services designed to support everyday needs.

Commenting on the partnership, Ali Al Najjar, CEO of Al Ansari Exchange, stated: “At Al Ansari Exchange, we believe that accessible financial services play a vital role in supporting communities and strengthening financial inclusion. Our partnership with Mazaya marks an important step in expanding access to structured financial solutions through a trusted membership platform. By collaborating with a programme that puts families at the centre of its value proposition, we are enhancing accessibility and strengthening our connection with a broad and engaged member community. We look forward to working closely with Mazaya to deliver a seamless and rewarding experience for members across the UAE.”

For his part, Omar Al Ali, CEO of Nirvana Travel & Tourism, said: “At Mazaya, we are committed to offering a membership that puts families first. This partnership with Al Ansari Exchange strengthens our ability to deliver practical, high-value benefits that support everyday life. It reflects our broader vision to build an integrated membership ecosystem that prioritises family wellbeing while creating meaningful, long-term value for our members.”

This agreement reflects a broader cross-sector collaboration that brings together membership and financial services under a unified value framework. By aligning expertise and capabilities, both organisations aim to enhance service accessibility, strengthen member engagement, and contribute to a more integrated and responsive benefits ecosystem across the UAE.

About Mazaya

Mazaya is a savings and free access membership managed by Nirvana Travel & Tourism, developed to deliver structured, value-driven benefits to members across the UAE. The programme brings together a growing network of strategic partners spanning entertainment, hospitality, retail, lifestyle, and essential services, providing members with exclusive privileges designed to enhance everyday experiences.

Through continuous expansion of its partner ecosystem, Mazaya aims to strengthen engagement, increase accessibility to high-quality services, and deliver an integrated membership platform that combines lifestyle advantages with practical financial and service-oriented benefits.

About Nirvana Travel & Tourism

Founded in 2007 in Abu Dhabi, Nirvana Travel & Tourism is a full-service travel management company serving both regional and international clients. The company offers comprehensive travel solutions, including corporate and leisure travel management, visa processing, concierge services, event logistics, and tailored travel experiences for private, government, and semi-government sector clients.

With a strong focus on service excellence and strategic partnerships, Nirvana Travel & Tourism continues to expand its portfolio of value-driven initiatives, including the Mazaya membership programme.

About Al Ansari Exchange

Al Ansari Exchange, a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services P.J.S.C., is the UAE’s leading personal remittance and foreign exchange company. Established in 1966 and regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE, the company operates over 280 branches with a workforce of more than 4,000 across diverse nationalities.

With around 40% of the UAE’s remittance market, Al Ansari Exchange combines extensive infrastructure with digital innovation, including the award-winning Al Ansari Exchange App and an advanced digital wallet. Over 25% of its remittances are processed through smart channels, reflecting its leadership in digital remittance solutions and commitment to financial inclusion.

The company has been recognised with multiple awards, including Currency Exchange Firm of the Year at the Finance Middle East Awards 2025, Best Remittance and Foreign Exchange Service Provider at MEA Finance Leaders 2025, and Gold Category recognition at the Nafis Award for supporting Emirati talent.

For more information, visit: www.alansariexchange.com.