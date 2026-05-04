Dubai, UAE – AmiViz, the Middle East’s leading cybersecurity and AI-focused value-added distributor, today announced a strategic distribution partnership with Acalvio, an AI-powered preemptive cybersecurity company. Under the agreement, AmiViz will distribute Acalvio’s deception technology‑powered cybersecurity solutions across the Middle East, enabling enterprises to strengthen their ability to detect and stop advanced threats before they escalate.

The collaboration comes at a time when cyberattacks are becoming faster, more automated and increasingly influenced by AI. Traditional detection tools, which rely on reactive alerts and known patterns, are no longer sufficient to identify sophisticated intrusions early. Organisations now require pre‑emptive capabilities that can expose malicious intent at the very first sign of compromise. Acalvio’s autonomous deception platform is designed for this shift, using distributed decoys, lures and high‑fidelity telemetry to detect lateral movement, identity misuse and stealthy intrusions with exceptional accuracy and minimal false positives.

This approach is especially critical as enterprises begin integrating Agentic AI systems into their operations. Autonomous agents introduce new behavioural patterns and decision pathways that expand the attack surface in ways that are difficult to predict. Deception‑based detection provides a vital safeguard by revealing anomalous or unintended behaviour—whether triggered by human attackers or AI‑driven processes—at the earliest stage. This makes deception a foundational layer for organisations preparing for the next era of AI‑accelerated threats.

Ilyas Mohammed, Chief Operating Officer at AmiViz, said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing proactive cybersecurity. “Pre‑emptive defense has become essential as attackers move faster and AI reshapes the threat landscape. Acalvio’s deception‑driven approach gives organisations the ability to detect malicious activity at its earliest stage, long before it becomes a breach. We are proud to bring this capability to customers across the Middle East.”

AmiViz will work closely with Acalvio to support regional partners and customers with enablement, training and deployment expertise, ensuring that enterprises can adopt deception‑driven security with confidence. The partnership will focus on key sectors including government, finance, energy, telecom and large enterprise environments.

Ray Kafity, Vice President Middle East, Turkey and Africa at Acalvio Technologies, said the 2026 GigaOm research ranks Acalvio as a Leader in Deception Technology (for the fourth year in a row) citing Acalvio’s ability to deliver high-fidelity early detection, broad deployment flexibility across hybrid environments, and deep integrations with SIEM, SOAR, and EDR platforms — all while minimizing false positives. Furthermore, Gartner recognized Acalvio as the Leader in Preemptive Cyber Security solutions enabling strong mitigation and prevention from AI orchestrated intrusions and cyber-attacks. “We are excited to team up with AmiViz in order to bring these advanced deception solutions for the Era of Agentic AI Cyber-attacks.”

About AmiViz

AmiViz is a leading cybersecurity and AI focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East. With a deep commitment to cybersecurity, we deliver specialized expertise and personalized service to its partners across the region.

At AmiViz, cybersecurity isn’t an afterthought-it’s our core mission. We deliver top-tier products and services that safeguard businesses. Our close collaboration with vendors, resellers, and consultants ensures tailored solutions that address regional challenges. We empower businesses to thrive in a digital world by providing cutting-edge tools, knowledge, and support.

Discover the AmiViz advantage at www.amiviz.com and elevate your cybersecurity strategy today!

About Acalvio Technologies

Acalvio is an AI-powered preemptive cybersecurity company focused on countering AI-driven identity and infrastructure intrusion. Its 360 Deception platform combines Dynamic Deception, evolving HoneyPaths, and cloaking of production assets within deception fabric to disrupt automated reconnaissance, credential abuse, and lateral movement across identity systems, endpoints, cloud, network, and cyber-physical environments. By altering what attackers can perceive and trust, Acalvio shifts detection from post-compromise analysis to pre-impact exposure, enabling organizations to detect, delay, disrupt, and deny malicious activity at machine speed. The company serves enterprise and government organizations determined to break automated intrusion at its source. https://www.acalvio.com/

PR Contact

Sanjeev Kant

Vistar Communications

Dubai, UAE

Email: sanjeev@vistarmea.com