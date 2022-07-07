Cairo, Egypt: Mastercard announced the appointment of Adam Jones to lead its operations across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Central cluster in his new role as Country General Manager. Adam is responsible for Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Bahrain, and Iraq markets.

Adam Jones, Country General Manager, MENA Central, Mastercard, commented, “I am delighted to be part of Mastercard’s journey with this new role as we continue to transform the payment technology landscape through rapid digitization to support consumer trust. We are driving innovation within the industry to ensure that the entire payment process is simple, secure, and seamless enabling digital commerce and advancing digital economies in the region.”

The appointment is part of a series of leadership changes following the earlier announcement that presented the expansion of Mastercard’s EEMEA (Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa) region which includes 81 of the 210 markets where Mastercard operates globally.

Mastercard has been at the forefront of digital transformation and payment technology innovation across the diverse MENA region. The appointments strengthen Mastercard’s commitment to driving financial inclusion, supporting a world beyond cash, and investing resources in key markets.

Adam joined Mastercard in 2015 as Head of Commercial Products for Middle East and Africa responsible for product and sales. Before joining Mastercard, Adam served as the Head of Commercial Business for American Express Middle East and North Africa, based in Dubai, UAE.

