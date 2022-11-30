Doha, Qatar – As 2022 comes to a close, it brings with it the chance to celebrate the highlights of an eventful year, be it catching up on shows and movies, staying up to date with sporting passions and connecting with loved ones across the globe.

In partnership with Vodafone Qatar, Mastercard cardholders can now purchase a Vodafone Qatar Fan Pack and enjoy an additional 3GB of mobile data for free to browse, stream and download content for 14 days in Qatar.

Valid from 7 November 22 to 31 December 2022, the Vodafone Qatar Fan Pack can be easily purchased from Vodafone Stores across Qatar including the airports.

T&C: Valid from 7th November 2022 to 31st December 2022 Must purchase a Vodafone Qatar Fan Pack from Vodafone Stores. This offer will not be available online or Official Vodafoneapp. This exclusive extra data will be applied upon activation after purchase and registration by the agent. To qualify for this exclusive offer a Mastercard holder must: Must purchase a Vodafone Qatar Fan Pack from a Vodafone Store (this offer will not be available online or official Vodafone app) Show Mastercard at time of purchase & quote/show the generic code which will be on Pricesless.com website Vodafone Qatar has authorised sales presence/ agents in Both Hamad International Airport and Doha International Airport (Landside-Arrivals) All Vodafone Retail stores throughout the country This offer is only available in Qatar



To find out more about the Priceless Experiences served up by Mastercard, visit https://www.priceless.com/Qatar

