Muscat - Al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing Company has been acknowledged as one of Oman's strongest brands in an annual survey conducted by Alam Al-Iktisaad magazine in collaboration with the Arabian Research Bureau (ARB).

The company was bestowed with an award in recognition of the achievement at a glittering ceremony held at the Sheraton Oman Hotel under the patronage of His Highness Sayyid Muhammad bin Thuwaini bin Shihab Al Said.

"We are honored to be recognized in this independent survey as one of Oman's strongest brands by Alam Al-Iktisaad magazine, said Engineer Hamood Al Amri - Head of Technical Division.

"This acknowledgment underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering excellence in our products and services. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the organisers, participants, and supporters of this esteemed award.”