Net financing assets closed at QAR 112 billion and Deposits at QAR 89 billion

Cost to Income (efficiency) ratio 26.7%

The Capital Adequacy ratio stood at 21. 35 %

Doha: Masraf Al Rayan Q.P.S.C today released its consolidated financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023 with a Net Profit attributable to the equity holders of the bank of QAR 765 million.

His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Qassim Al Thani, Chairman of the Board stated:

Total Income reached QAR 4.61 billion for the six months ending June 2023. The bank has a healthy capital base, strong funding and a liquidity coverage ratio of 129% comfortably higher than the regulatory requirement. During this quarter, Masraf played an active part in supporting local currency market issuance, by investing in sovereign T-bills and Sukuk, which positively contributed to its investment’s profitability.

Commenting on H1 2023 performance, Fahad Bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Group Chief Executive Officer said:

We are pleased to announce a net profit for the first half of 2023, of QAR 765 million, in line with our expectations. We continue to prioritize prudent risk management, enriching the non-performing coverage to address legacy issues, and preservation of margins. We have recently launched our Premier Banking offering, which delivers an enhanced value proposition and personalized level of service to both our new and existing loyal client base. Our focus remains on improving efficiency through adoption of technologies, and delivering continuous improvement in the customer journey.

