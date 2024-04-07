Doha, Qatar: Masraf Al Rayan proudly announces its support and donation to Qatar Charity to assist debtors in Qatar during the blessed month of Ramadan, stemming from its noble meanings that urge generosity and dedication to charitable work. Masraf Al Rayan's initiative falls within the framework of its strategy for social responsibility and its efforts during Ramadan to do everything possible to assist all members of society. The donation from Masraf Al Rayan will be employed to assist individuals burdened by debt as part of Qatar Charity’s projects implemented under its Ramdan campaign ‘Endless Giving’.

Mr. Hamad Al-Kubaisi, Group Chief HR Officer from Masraf Al Rayan, said, "It is our pleasure to offer support to Qatar Charity to assist debtors in Qatar. We are pleased to see the impact of our contribution to supporting individuals who have been burdened by debts, helping to create opportunities for them to overcome their challenges and thus build a better future for themselves and their families. We are well aware of our deep duty to Qatari society, so we commit to extending a helping hand to every needy individual in all sectors of this society, so that we can repay the kindness to our community and support those in need."

Mr. Khaled Al-Yafei, Director of the Customer Service Department at Qatar Charity, commended Masraf Al Rayan's support, saying, “Qatar Charity gives great attention to the local community to enhance social solidarity and assist those facing emergencies, especially during this blessed month of Ramadan, through its 'Alaqraboon’ platform, which seeks to facilitate the associated procedures through its application and website and to coordinate with relevant authorities. Our efforts are not limited to just the debtors, but we also strive to provide assistance to those with low-income and humanitarian cases and implement numerous community programs targeting the various segments of Qatari society, in cooperation with many governmental and non-governmental entities."

On behalf of Qatar Charity, he extended gratitude to all benefactors, including Qatari institutions, and urged individuals, companies, and banks to launch similar initiatives to help as many cases as possible and reunite their families.

It is worth mentioning that Masraf Al Rayan's initiative stems from the spiritual foundations of the month of Ramadan, where donations play a pivotal role in assisting the needy not only financially but also by giving them hope and support. Through this donation, Masraf Al Rayan seeks to make a positive difference in debtors' lives by committing to the spirit of giving inspired by the holy month.

The support provided to Qatar Charity is an example of Masraf Al Rayan's continuous efforts to support and develop the community, based on its firm belief that social responsibility makes a positive difference in all sectors of society and its categories, while also being a fundamental factor in enhancing customers' trust in the bank's responsibility towards the community in which it operates and has proven its worth.