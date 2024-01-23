Dar Al Marefa has set an ambitious and comprehensive plan to increase teacher professional development targets in addition to extending scholarship programs to widen access to inclusive and quality education.

Dubai, UAE – Mashreq, a leading financial institution in the MENA region, has announced its collaboration with Dar Al Marefa School, Dubai’s only bilingual (English and Arabic) IB Curriculum school and part of Al Ghurair Investment, providing it with a sustainability-linked loan (SLL), reflecting Mashreq's steadfast commitment to sustainable finance.

In this ten-year SLL agreement, Dar Al Marefa commits to enhancing the Continuing Professional Development (CPD) hours for all its educators, ensuring the continuous development of highly qualified teachers in their specialised fields.

The SLL will also support an increase in the number of scholarships offered by the school under the “Mohammed Bin Rashid Distinguished Students Program”, an initiative aimed at providing outstanding Emirati students with the opportunity to join private schools in Dubai. The school has committed to welcoming an additional 10 scholarships specifically targeting female students, promoting equal and inclusive access to quality education.

Ahmed Abdelaal, Group Chief Executive Officer at Mashreq, commented: “We are proud to announce our commitment to sustainable finance by extending a groundbreaking sustainability-linked loan to Dar Al Marefa. This initiative, aligning with our dedication to meaningful impact, supports the school's development goals, fostering lifelong learning and scholarships. By connecting loan terms with sustainability objectives, we actively contribute to SDG 4, ensuring inclusive and equitable education, while indirectly advancing many other goals. This commitment reflects our belief that sustainable finance is a cornerstone for fostering economic stability, responsible consumption, climate resilience, and social inclusivity through the transformative power of quality education."

John Iossifidis, Group Chief Executive Officer at Al Ghurair Investment, commented: “Thanks to the sustainability-linked loan from Mashreq, Dar Al Marefa can accelerate its efforts in meeting SDG4 objectives, whilst widening access to inclusive, high-quality education for regional youth. Since its establishment in 2008, the school has cemented its status as a premier learning institution, and with the implementation of this SLL, it will be accessible to an increasing number of promising young talents. The heightened focus on Continuing Professional Development for the school's educators will play a pivotal role in upholding the school’s high standards of excellence and ensuring exceptional pass rates. Beyond that, this SLL empowers the school to sustain its important role as a community that nurtures its young students, fostering their development and equipping them with the skills and mindset needed to excel in post-secondary education, as well as thrive in a competitive and challenging global job market."

About Mashreq

Mashreq is a more than a half-century-old bank, yet it proudly thinks like a challenger, startup, and innovator. Mashreq pioneered key innovations and developments in banking, starting with entry-level digital-first customers, all the way to powering some of the region’s most prominent corporations and wealth accounts.

The bank’s mandate is to help customers find their way to Rise Every Day, partnering through the highs and lows to help them reach fulfillment, achieve financial goals, and unlock their vision of success.

Reassuringly present in major financial centers of the world, Mashreq’s home and global HQ remains in the Middle East, offering services whenever and wherever opportunity takes its customers.

About Al Ghurair Investment:

Al Ghurair Investment is one of the largest diversified family business groups in the Middle East, with operations in six distinct industry sectors: Foods and Resources, Properties, Construction and Services, Energy, Mobility and Ventures. Established in 1960 as a trading business, Al Ghurair was one of the first pillars of industry and commerce in the emerging United Arab Emirates.

From modest beginnings, and with a proud history of innovation and entrepreneurship, the Al Ghurair family name has become synonymous with the heritage, evolution and vision of the prestigious country itself.

Headquartered in Deira, the business’ diversified operations span more than 50 countries across the globe, employing approximately 28,000 people. Today, Al Ghurair Investment continues to build on its enduring 60+ year legacy, guided by its purpose: ‘Enhancing Life’, as it strives to facilitate meaningful and sustainable change across the communities within which it operates. For more information, please visit: www.al-ghurair.com

About Dar Al Marefa

Part of Al Ghurair Investment, one of the leading diversified family business groups in the UAE, Dar al Marefa opened in September 2008 with a commitment to nurturing young minds – building a community dedicated to the shared pursuit of learning. In 2019, the school moved to a new, purpose-built campus with world-class facilities located in Khawaneej, Dubai, where it remains today.

Dar al Marefa is Dubai’s only English-Arabic bilingual IB School, providing the full IB spectrum of PYP, MYP and DP, with CP to be introduced soon. This means that students can fulfil their complete educational journeys at the school, from early years (age 3), right up until high school graduation (age 18) – leaving with a solid foundation of skills and knowledge to continue their path into higher education.

Since growing into a full IB through-school, Dar al Marefa has continuously achieved excellent IB Diploma results, consistently delivering an above world average score of 30 points, year on year.

To learn more, visit: https://www.daralmarefa.ae/