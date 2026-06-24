Dubai, UAE: Marriott Executive Apartments, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of over 30 extraordinary brands, announces the opening of Marriott Executive Apartments Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai. Developed by Orra Hotel Apartments LLC, the new property is designed to meet the evolving needs of long-stay business and leisure guests seeking flexibility, connectivity and residential comfort in one of Dubai’s most strategic business districts.

Located within Orra The Embankment, a premium mixed-use development in Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), the property enjoys a prime position between Dubai Marina and Uptown Dubai, with convenient access to Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Metro and major commercial districts including Jumeirah Beach Residence, Palm Jumeirah and DMCC.

“Marriott Executive Apartments Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai has been designed for today’s global professionals who value space, privacy and flexibility alongside trusted service,” said Mina Hanna, General Manager of Marriott Executive Apartments Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai. “Located in the heart of JLT, the property offers a strategic base for extended stays with seamless access to Dubai’s key commercial hubs.”

Marriott Executive Apartments Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai offers 150 thoughtfully designed, fully furnished 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments, created to support productivity alongside everyday comfort. Each apartment features a premium bedding, fully equipped kitchen, washer and dryer, high speed internet, contemporary workspaces and modern entertainment, making longer stays feel effortless and well considered. Private balconies and city views further enhance the sense of space, reinforcing a genuine home away from home experience.

Guests have access to a considered mix of amenities designed to support both work and wellbeing, including an all day international dining restaurant, a fully equipped fitness centre, paddle court, outdoor swimming pool, sauna and steam facilities, a children’s play area, dedicated concierge services and meeting and conference spaces suited to executive meetings and small corporate gatherings.

The property also integrates keyless entry, high speed internet access and advanced guest room and energy management systems, supporting seamless, secure and efficient stays.

For reservations or inquiries, please visit the website: here

About Orra

Orra is a Dubai-based hospitality and residential brand specializing in premium hotel apartments that combine luxury hospitality standards with the comfort and flexibility of modern living. Located in prime waterfront destinations such as Dubai Marina, Orra’s portfolio includes fully furnished studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, and exclusive penthouse suites designed for both short-term and long-term stays.

Driven by a guest-centric and technology-enabled operating model, Orra delivers personalized service, premium amenities, and flexible leasing solutions tailored to tourists, business travellers, families, and corporate clients. The brand is supported by an experienced leadership team with decades of expertise across real estate, hospitality, and operations, and is committed to operational excellence, regulatory compliance, and consistently high service standards. As Orra continues to expand its presence across Dubai, it remains focused on creating refined living experiences in vibrant urban locations.

About Marriott Executive Apartments®

With more than 45 properties in 20 countries and territories, Marriott Executive Apartments® offer an elevated serviced apartment experience, designed to meet the corporate traveler’s long stay lodging needs. These elegant studios, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are located in the heart of business, shopping, and entertainment districts. They offer all the comfort guests would expect from Marriott, with separate sleeping, living, and working areas, gourmet kitchens, and features such as fitness and business centers, housekeeping and dedicated staff and security 24 hours a day. Most Marriott Executive Apartments can be found in gateway cities of emerging economies, primarily in the Middle East and Africa, Europe, South America, and Asia. Members of the Marriott Bonvoy® global travel program can earn points on their stay at Marriott Executive Apartments, redeemable across Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of extraordinary hotel brands.

Press Inquiries:

Georgina Scott

GSPR Agency

gee@gs-pr.com