Kuwait: Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” announced that it has won three prestigious awards in the first quarter of 2023. Markaz was recently named the ‘Best Private Bank in Kuwait’ by Global Finance, as part of the magazine’s eighth annual World’s Best Private Banks Awards for 2023, which was held in New York City on March 16. The Company was also honored by Euromoney with two awards – the ‘Middle East's Best for Investment Research’ and the ‘Best Domestic Private Bank in Kuwait’, awarded at the Global Private Banking Awards 2023 ceremony, held in London on March 29. The awards honored institutions that best serve the needs of high-net-worth individuals as they seek to enhance, preserve and pass on their wealth. The judges select the winners with input from executives and industry insiders, information submitted by the institutions, and independent research. Markaz was praised for how it leverages its network of relationships to provide the best products and services for its clients. Its investment in technology, provision of customized solutions to clients and approach to ESG was also deemed notable.

Markaz’s reception of the private banking awards underlines its commitment to creating bespoke and comprehensive investment roadmaps for individuals, corporations, family offices, quasi-government and government entities, supported by its robust research and consultation solutions, and a cadre of skilled wealth managers. With a dedicated mission to build and maintain legacies, create global trusts and endowments and manage governance structures and succession planning charters for family-owned businesses, Markaz has emphasized innovation as key to the Company’s reception of awards.

The “Middle East's Best for Investment Research” award from Euromoney represents a well-deserved recognition for Markaz’s outstanding achievements in producing well-grounded research as well as its broad product offering across asset management, investment banking, real estate investment and wealth management. With research being the bedrock of its performance, Markaz places a strong emphasis on delivering prudent information to guide its investment strategies.

Marmore MENA Intelligence, the research arm of Markaz, has been publishing research reports and providing consulting services for over a decade. It delves deep into the prevailing and projected trends in local and global economies and markets to derive in-depth insights. Markaz also collaborates with several global research institutes and experts in economic policies to publish research on various topics of interest addressing Kuwait and the region.

Commenting on the achievements, Abdullatif W. Al-Nusif, Managing Director of Wealth Management and Business Development at Markaz, said: “We take great pride in Markaz being recognized with the awards for the best private bank in Kuwait by Euromoney and Global Finance. We are truly honored that our achievements and our strong track record in providing market-leading products and services for our clients to build and grow their wealth have been recognized internationally. Equipped with unmatched expertise in creating fully integrated wealth management plans, our teams work closely with our clients to understand their needs and financial goals, to design tailored portfolios and investment solutions locally, regionally and globally, across all asset classes”

“We are also delighted and honored that Markaz has been recognized for its industry-leading research capabilities. We have an unremitting commitment to providing our clients with reliable and objective research and analyses that help them make informed investment decisions. These recognitions will motivate us to continue our pursuit of excellence across all our offerings,” added Al-Nusif.

It is worth mentioning that in the 49 years since its initial establishment, Markaz has been recognized with over 70 prestigious industry awards for its continuous commitment to providing excellence to its clients.

About Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.154 billion as of 31 December 2022 (USD 3.77 billion). Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997. Over the years, Markaz has pioneered innovation through the creation of new investment channels. These channels enjoy unique characteristics and helped Markaz widen investors’ horizons. Examples include Mumtaz (the first domestic mutual fund), MREF (the first real estate investment fund in Kuwait), and Forsa Financial Fund (the first and only options market maker in the GCC since 2005), all conceptualized, established, and managed by Markaz.

