Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: His Excellency Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), has praised the success following PureHealth’s debut on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, as the initial public offering (IPO) registered significant demand from local and international investors. This reflects investors’ trust in Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector and cements its position as a reliable and attractive investment and economic destination, which further enhances and supporting the national economy.

Al Mansoori said: “Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector is continuously marking new milestones thanks to the integration of its advanced legislative structure, high-quality healthcare strategies, and the attractive investment environment that has enabled many local companies to expand their global reach. PureHealth’s track record is another addition to the series of success stories we’re seeing local and international companies experience within the sector; what it is witnessing now is similar to the successful IPOs of Burjeel Holding, and many others.”

He added: “Such milestones allow Abu Dhabi’s healthcare companies to continue expanding to new markets, attract investment, create more job opportunities, undertake international research, and lead clinical trials to serve communities around the world. Under the directives and support of our leadership, we are confident that other success stories on Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector will continue to come to light, marking its position as one of the major contributors to the Emirate’s social and economic development.”

Al Mansoori emphasised DoH’s commitment to enabling and empowering the Emirate’s healthcare sector, and is calling on companies to pursue similar achievements and to continue playing a pivotal role in cementing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global healthcare destination.