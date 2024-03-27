Supported by Etihad, the initiative will use football to uplift the health and life skills of local young people

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Manchester City and global partner Etihad Airways are flying towards a better future for young people in India, with the announcement of a brand-new community football initiative in cities across the country.

The joint initiative will see Manchester City work in collaboration with Etihad Airways, Club charity City in the Community and non-governmental partner organisation (NGO) Magic Bus India Foundation, to deliver health and life skills training for local young people through football.

The project will launch this April in three cities from the airline’s network: New Delhi, Kolkata and Bangalore, with more locations to follow.

This marks the latest in a series of impactful community collaborations between Manchester City and Etihad since the launch of the Official Partnership between the two organisations in 2009, including global and regional summits in Manchester and Abu Dhabi, which upskill young leaders in community football coaching and leadership.

The initiative will be delivered by local NGO Magic Bus India Foundation who have partnered with the club on various initiatives since 2016, including an Etihad supported programme in Kolkata, engaging 2,000 young people with health and hygiene education through football.

To kick-start the impact, Etihad will fly coaches from City in the Community, the Club’s official charity, to India to deliver world-class football and leadership training to Young Leaders championing the projects. The trainees will then put their skills into practice, as part of their commitment to using football to uplift the health of young people in their cities.

Tom Pitchon, Director of City Football Group’s global foundation, said: “We are proud to work with Etihad Airways to uplift the health and life skills of young people across India through the power of football.

“Etihad are a long-standing supporter of our community football impact, and it’s great to have them on board, helping us create real impact for young people around the world.”

Akhil Anumolu, Senior Vice President eCommerce, Digital, Marketing and Loyalty at Etihad Airways: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Etihad to work hand-in-hand with our partners at City Football Group to support the local community in India. Over the coming years, we’re committed to growing this programme across more locations in India, and we hope the unique power of football will have a lasting impact on the young people who take part and their wider community.”

Jayant Rastogi, Global CEO, Magic Bus India Foundation, said: “Through the spirit of football, we are on a transformative journey with Manchester City, and Etihad Airways to enhance the life skills of young people across India. Together, we aim to create a lasting impact by empowering them through the universal language of ‘Sports for Development’. This initiative symbolizes our shared commitment to fostering positive change and building a better future for the Young Leaders and communities we touch.”

For further details:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae

About Etihad Airways:

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more.

Etihad sees tackling the climate crisis as the most important issue of our time and was named the Airline Ratings Environmental Airline of the Year 2022 and 2023. Through strategic partnerships with major global aviation brands and OEMs, Etihad is relentless in its pursuit of industry decarbonisation.

To learn more, visit etihad.com

About Manchester City Football Club:

Manchester City FC was initially founded in 1880 as St Mark’s West Gorton and officially became Manchester City FC in 1894. Situated on the wider Etihad Campus, the Club’s footprint includes the 53,500 capacity Etihad Stadium, the 7,000 capacity Joie Stadium and City Football Academy, a state-of-the-art performance, training and youth development facility home to the Club’s men’s, women’s and academy teams.

Ranked as the Most Valuable Football Club Brand in the world by Brand Finance, Manchester City FC is currently developing a best-in-class fan experience and year-round entertainment and leisure destination at the Etihad Campus. The Club is committed to operating in a sustainable and socially responsible manner and ensures that equality, diversity and inclusion is embedded into its decision-making processes, culture and practices.

For more information, please visit www.mancity.com