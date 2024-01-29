Manaseer Group has recently participated in the Higher and Executive Committees for Integrated Industrial Partnership meeting that took place in Bahrain. The objective of the meeting was to discuss the latest developments and projects in the industrial sector to grant official consensuses among the member countries including Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Bahrain, represented by their senior officials and Ministers of Industry of these countries, who additionally adopted the recommendations and report issued by the Executive Committee for the proposed partnerships.

During the meeting, Manaseer Group officially signed a partnership agreement with W Motors, a Dubai-based leading UAE manufacturer of high-performance luxury cars in the Middle East. W Motors is also a strategic partner of NWTN, a pioneering green energy company dedicated to providing passenger-focused, premium electric vehicle products and green energy solutions to customers worldwide. NWTN is also headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and has a full vehicle assembly facility in Abu Dhabi.

Through this agreement, which was signed by Manaseer Group’s Vice Chairman; Eng. Abdel Rhman Obaid, and the CEO of W Motors; Mr. Ralph Debbas, Manaseer Group will be the exclusive distributor for W Motors and NWTN vehicles in Jordan and the MENA region through utilizing its facilities as a factory for assembly and thereafter manufacturing operations for these new car brands, which is made possible by Manaseer’s strong presence and expertise of the Jordan market, and its commitment to providing environmentally friendly solutions that combine innovation and luxury.

Commenting on this partnership, Eng. AbdelRhman Obaid, Manaseer Group’s Vice Chairman, said: "We are proud to have represented Jordan in the Higher and Executive Committees for Integrated Industrial Partnership meeting and to contribute to the industries development in Jordan and the region as we believe in our role in the industrial sector empowerment”. He added: “The signing of this new partnership with W Motors, a distinguished manufacturer of high-quality vehicles, is a result of the wise visions and directives of the four-member countries’ leadership to enhance economic cooperation within them and address challenges. This is not the first time we invest in the electric vehicle technology sector, in line with Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision and its vital pillars in economic growth, quality of life, and sustainability.”

Mr. Ralph Debbas, the CEO of W Motors, said: "We are pleased to select Manaseer Group to be our strongest arm and primary supporter in Jordan and the region. This decision was based on their substantial market knowledge and the availability of essential facilities for this partnership. We look forward to starting the execution of this partnership, which has received the recommendation and endorsement of the Higher and Executive Committees for Integrated Industrial Partnership, making it one of the priority projects, as we share a mutual green vision with Manaseer Group towards a more sustainable environment”.

It is worth noting that Manaseer Group has engaged in another partnership during the Higher and Executive Committees for Integrated Industrial Partnership Meeting in Bahrain, through signing a memorandum of understanding with Alba Bahrain with the aim of supplying silica material and substituting imports in Jordan.

About Manaseer Group

Manaseer Group is considered one of the leading companies in Jordan and the regions since its establishment in 1999 in sectors such as fuel, mining, construction materials, automobiles, and other vital industries. As the largest private company in Jordan, the group provides employment opportunities for Jordanians and residents while delivering high-quality products across various industries. It contributes to creating a dynamic environment for innovation and sustainability, thus driving economic growth In Jordan. Additionally, the Group plays a significant role in social responsibility through numerous community initiatives and environmentally friendly practices, whereas Manaseer Industrial Complex-Chemical Factory received the Green Factory Award from Jordan Chamber of Industry for the 2022-2023 cycle. The Group has also been listed in Forbes "Top 100 Arab Family Companies" 2023 for the second consecutive year, in addition to receiving the Arab Quality Award in 2023 making it the first Jordanian company to receive this certificate in recognition of its outstanding performance.