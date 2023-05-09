Shoppers can also benefit from the three-day Amazing Sale in partnership with Abu Dhabi Retail and enjoy great discounts across the Makani Al Ain Mall from 26th May to 28th May 2023

Makani Al Ain Mall, the city’s one-stop shopping, and leisure destination launches an exciting 3-day beauty festival this May, for residents and beauty lovers in the region.

Located on the First Floor, the ‘Beyond Beauty’ festival will run from the 26th to the 28th of May and will welcome an array of brand-new and immersive beauty activations and launches. Activities include free masterclasses, workshops, and insightful conversations on beauty, entrepreneurship, and an exciting ‘first look’ at collections and trends to watch out for, from globally recognised international beauty houses to regionally grown brands and services.

Over 20 beauty, hair, and skincare brands will be participating over three days with exclusive offers, activations, and free demonstrations for all visitors to enjoy - including amazing brands to be announced soon.

In addition, the mall is also participating in the exciting three-day Amazing Sale in partnership with Abu Dhabi Retail which will run on the same weekend from 26th May to 28th May 2023. Visitors can enjoy a wide range of discounts and offers on everything from fashion to homeware to electronics.

With a desire to inspire fashionistas and beauty lovers across Al Ain, Makani Al Ain Mall will welcome local and upcoming beauty concepts to the space and is inviting popular personalities to experience the city’s first immersive beauty experience. The pop-up will also see key brands share the latest trends in the world of beauty along with guests treating themselves to henna workshops, quick facials, relaxing massages, and hair inspiration, plus styling sessions within the space.

To register for the event, please email Aliya@tishtash.com or Ramla@tishtash.com