Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, partners with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s largest bank and one of the world’s safest financial institutions, to launch a credit card under the SHARE portfolio – The FAB SHARE Credit Card.

The FAB SHARE Credit Card will allow SHARE members to earn up to 8.25% value back in SHARE points on their spend. This means that the FAB SHARE Credit Card will not only let SHARE members earn the highest value back in SHARE points, it will also enable them to earn on all their spend anywhere in the UAE and worldwide, which expands the earn ecosystem to beyond Majid Al Futtaim malls, stores and experiences. SHARE members will then be able to use these points to spend on their shopping, groceries, dining, leisure and much more in 3,500 stores and experiences at Mall of the Emirates and all City Centres across the UAE. Furthermore, the FAB SHARE Credit Card also provides its customers with unlimited SHARE points earn on every AED they spend across a variety of experiences including:

Up to 8.25% value back in SHARE points on spend at VOX Cinemas, Ski Dubai, Magic Planet, Dreamscape, iFly Dubai and Little Explorers.

Up to 7% value back in SHARE points on spend at Carrefour.

Up to 6.25% value back in SHARE points on spend at Mall of the

Emirates and City Centres across the UAE.

Emirates and City Centres across the UAE. Up to 2.75% value back in SHARE points on international spend, other retail and online shopping.

Charles Awad, Chief Customer Officer at Majid Al Futtaim – Holding, said: With three million members now enjoying our SHARE benefits, the launch of the FAB SHARE Credit Card signals the start of an exciting new chapter for SHARE and its members. By partnering with FAB, an industry-leading bank, we are proud to be offering our customers the highest value back across all of their spend; unlimited, anywhere in the UAE and worldwide. Our aim, in line with our company vision, is to give people across the region, more great moments every day to enjoy across our entertainment venues and shopping destinations. Over the coming months, we look forward to delighting our customers even more by introducing new experiences and rewards”.

Futoon AlMazrouei, Group Head of Consumer Banking UAE at FAB, said: “We are excited to work with one of the UAE’s leading retail groups to bring this unique credit card proposition to FAB and Majid Al Futtaim customers. The exceptional offering of uncapped Majid Al Futtaim SHARE points and rewards will give cardholders unrivalled benefits across some of the UAE’s leading retail and leisure brands, from groceries to cinema tickets, creating extra value with everyday spending. FAB is also offering added peace of mind by integrating first-in-UAE biometric security features for safer, faster transactions, in line with our commitment to driving innovation and providing customer-first products and services.”

Salima Gutieva, Visa’s Vice President and Country Manager for UAE, said: “We are always designing exceptional offers with our partners to ensure Visa cardholders have access to exclusive benefits that enrich their shopping and lifestyle experience. We are therefore delighted to partner with Majid Al Futtaim and First Abu Dhabi Bank to launch the FAB SHARE credit card which offers UAE consumers the unique experiences they seek. The cards are contactless, enabled for quick, easy and secure in-store payments, and, for travellers, it promises the peace of mind of worldwide acceptance at our more than 100 million merchant partner locations."

The FAB SHARE Credit Card will be available in three tiers: Standard, Platinum and Signature. As a sign-up bonus, customers will be eligible to enjoy up to 15,000 complimentary SHARE points [worth AED 1,500] as well as enjoy additional card benefits including, two-for-one ticket offers at VOX Cinemas and a chance to win their shopping back up to a maximum of AED 1,000 for 1 member each month and many more.

To register and enjoy the benefits of the card, customers can simply apply from their mobile phone, all they will need is their Emirates ID and some additional details.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

A remarkable business success story, Majid Al Futtaim started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the United Arab Emirates’ most respected and successful businesses spanning 17 international markets, employing more than 45,000 people, and obtaining the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 13 hotels and four mixed-use communities, with further developments underway in the region. The shopping malls portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, Mall of Oman, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five community malls which are in joint venture with the Government of Sharjah. The Company is the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour in over 30 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, operating a portfolio of more than 450 outlets including City+, the region’s first checkout-free store, and an online store.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including Ski Dubai, Ski Egypt, Dreamscape, Magic Planet, Little Explorers and iFLY Dubai. The Company is parent to a Fashion, Home and Specialty retail business representing international brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, AllSaints, lululemon athletica, Crate & Barrel, LEGO and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim fashion concept store and app. In addition, Majid Al Futtaim operates Enova, a facility and energy management company, through a joint venture operation with Veolia, a global leader in optimised environment resource management.

