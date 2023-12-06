Dubai, UAE: Majid Al Futtaim Development has announced the winners of a collaborative project held in partnership with Zayed University (ZU). The project saw students undertake a creative challenge to transform the façade of the Imagine Hub building at Tilal Al Ghaf, the developer’s flagship community.

Choosing between two concepts under the theme of ‘Innovation’, students from ZU were tasked with designing a mural to decorate the outside of the residential community’s Imagine Hub. Located opposite Elan Townhouses, the first phase of the Tilal Al Ghaf masterplan which opened its doors in early 2023, the mural serves as a focal point to inspire and delight residents and visitors of the community.

The competition ran during ZU’s fall semester and included a virtual workshop to support students with the design-thinking phase of the project. The top five finalists were invited to present their proposals at the awards ceremony, which took place on 30 November at the Imagine Hub within Tilal Al Ghaf. Aisha Dahham was announced as the first-place winner of the challenge, and will collaborate with a specialised team to have her creative design implemented on the building façade. Hiba Alhashmi and Reem Khaled placed second and third, respectively, in a fantastic display of creative talent and ambition.

The winning students will receive gifts card to redeem across Majid Al Futtaim’s exclusive selection of malls and will also be given the opportunity to collaborate on the delivery of the winning mural, underscoring the group’s commitment to supporting future generations’ careers and involving the local community in its projects.

Commenting on the collaboration, Hawazen Esber, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Development, said: “Majid Al Futtaim remains dedicated to the growth of creativity and local talent, especially among the younger generations. Through our partnership with Zayed University, students were given a unique opportunity to showcase their skills and make a tangible impact on one of Dubai’s most exclusive residential developments, and we’re delighted to reward their efforts. The winning students will go on to complete the mural project, which is set to transform the Imagine Hub into a central aspect of the community’s appeal.”

“As technologies advance and the market evolves, it is more important than ever for companies to support the education and empowerment of future talent – and it is our mission to involve students in the creation and elevation of iconic destinations throughout the city. By collaborating with ZU, we are able to combine our resources in order to create a platform for students to express themselves, securing the pipeline of creative minds that are building – and will continue to build ­– the future of our city,” he added.

Prof. Michael Allen, acting Vice-President of Zayed University said: “The College of Arts and Creative Enterprises is an incubator of some of the UAE’s most exciting young artists and creatives, and I am so impressed by the diversity of proposals that were submitted. This partnership with Majid Al Futtaim is a great example of how universities and the private sector can work together in innovative ways to encourage and inspire the next generation of young talent. I look forward to seeing our students’ creativity on display in Tilal Al Ghaf and am proud to stand witness to a project that delivers real community value.”

Now established as one of the city's most sought-after areas to live, Tilal Al Ghaf is designed in line with Majid Al Futtaim Developments' commitment to sustainable design and living. At the heart of the community sits Lagoon Al Ghaf, a stunning recreational 110,000-square-metre lagoon surrounded by walkable neighbourhoods interconnected by a network of pathways, cycling tracks and jogging trails, all of which are set amongst wide open spaces, treescapes, and lush landscaping. Spanning over three million square metres, the community also features signature Majid Al Futtaim retail experiences and a world-renowned international school.

Media contacts:

May Hajouj

Seven Media

mayhajouj@sevenmedia.ae

About Tilal Al Ghaf

Tilal Al Ghaf is Majid Al Futtaim’s flagship mixed-use community in Dubai, providing a contemporary and luxurious resort-like living experience. Nestled in the heart of new Dubai, with a stunning lagoon and white sandy beaches at its heart, Tilal Al Ghaf balances luxury resort-style living with a fresh urban feeling. With its exceptional amenities, unique architectural design and unparalleled attention to detail, every home in Tilal Al Ghaf is created with the customer in mind.

Staying true to Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to sustainable design and living, the community features walkable neighbourhoods connected by a meticulously crafted network of pathways, cycling tracks and jogging trails. A world of culinary experiences, signature Majid Al Futtaim retail selection and a world-renowned school is never more than a short stroll away.

www.tilalalghaf.com

Please follow us on

https://www.twitter.com/tilalalghaf

https://www.fb.com/

tilalalghaf

https://www.instagram.com/tilalalghaf

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is a diversified lifestyle conglomerate spanning 16 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The company employs 46,000 people representing 114 nationalities and welcomes 600 million customers to its shopping malls, communities, retail and entertainment destinations each year.

With owned assets valued at US$18 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region. The company is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

www.majidalfuttaim.com/en

About Majid Al Futtaim Development

With over 25 years of expertise contributing to the future of cities across the Middle East and North Africa, Majid Al Futtaim Development is the Developer of Choice for the region’s communities, shopping malls, offices and hotels.

Majid Al Futtaim Development leverages innovation, sustainable practices, and human-centricity to create a diverse portfolio of world class mixed-use developments that offer exceptional amenities and timeless experiences, with a holistic approach to placemaking at the forefront of the design process. This portfolio includes flagship communities including Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai, Al Mouj in Oman, and Waterfront City and Business Park in Lebanon.

With a proven track record of redefining cities and creating unforgettable memories, Majid Al Futtaim Development is also the driving force behind the development of major landmarks across the region such as Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Oman and City Centre Deira, Dubai’s first large-scale, mixed-use shopping destination.

Please follow us on

https://www.facebook.com/MajidAlFuttaim

https://www.instagram.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.tiktok.com/@majidalfuttaim

https://www.youtube.com/user/majidalfuttaim

https://twitter.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.linkedin.com/company/majid-al-futtaim

https://majidalfuttaim.medium.com/