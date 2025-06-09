Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Redington, a leading technology aggregator and innovation powerhouse across emerging markets, today announced the expansion of its relationship with Autodesk, a leader in software for architects, builders, engineers, designers, manufacturers, 3D artists and production teams. Redington previously supported Autodesk in the UAE, Bahrain, and Oman, and will now extend to additional key markets including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait.

In expanding the relationship with Autodesk, Redington will work closely with the channel ecosystem to deliver Autodesk’s industry-leading technology solutions, supporting sectors including construction, manufacturing, engineering, and media and entertainment. By bridging the gap between concept and construction, Redington and Autodesk aim to empower organizations to innovate faster, build smarter, and drive sustainable growth.

Dharshana Kosgalage, Executive Vice President, Technology Solutions Group, Redington, said, “At Redington, we are dedicated to empowering our partners and customers with world-class technologies that drive digital innovation. Expanding our relationship with Autodesk further strengthens our portfolio, enabling us to help businesses transform the way they design, build, and operate in today’s fast-changing landscape. Together with our channel partners, we’re committed to driving the growth of the Autodesk business by providing robust support, comprehensive training, and the tools they need to succeed — empowering them to deliver exceptional value to customers across the region.”

Claudette Reuter, senior manager, emerging markets channel sales, Autodesk, comments, “We’re excited to expand our collaboration with Redington into new markets across the region. With Redington’s strong channel network, local expertise, and commitment to customer success, more organizations will now have access to the technology and skills needed to drive impact where it matters most for their business. Together, we aim to deliver greater value to our customers across the Gulf.”

Autodesk’s powerful suite of solutions—from 3D design and visualization to real-time collaboration and project delivery—will be made more accessible through Redington’s deep regional presence and expertise. Together, the two companies aim to foster a new era of digital excellence across the Middle East, helping businesses streamline operations, enhance creativity, and realize smarter, more sustainable outcomes.

About Redington

Redington is a thriving technology solutions provider with over US$10 billion in revenues, with a network of 450+ international brands across 40 markets in the IT space. Redington was ranked 7th globally by renowned research firm Canalys based on 2023 revenues. It is projected to be one of the fastest-growing distributors in the world.

Redington not only bridges the gap between innovation and adoption; it masterfully navigates and dissolves the complexities of technology friction—the multifaceted challenges that emerge as technology evolves and integrates into various markets. Addressing key market, technology, and knowledge frictions, Redington empowers businesses to thrive in complex and evolving landscapes. By transforming these frictions into opportunities, we drive profound technological impact and accessibility. Redington ensures seamless distribution across IT/ITeS, Telecom, Lifestyle, and Solar sectors in regions including India, South East Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey.

About Autodesk

The world’s designers, engineers, builders, and creators trust Autodesk to help them design and make anything. From the buildings we live and work in, to the cars we drive and the bridges we drive over. From the products we use and rely on, to the movies and games that inspire us. Autodesk’s Design and Make Platform unlocks the power of data to accelerate insights and automate processes, empowering our customers with the technology to create the world around us and deliver better outcomes for their business and the planet. For more information, visit autodesk.com or follow @autodesk. #MakeAnything

Autodesk is a registered trademark of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Autodesk reserves the right to alter product and services offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice, and is not responsible for typographical or graphical errors that may appear in this document.