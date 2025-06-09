Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: As part of its efforts to strengthen institutional partnerships and promote a culture of human rights in the United Arab Emirates, the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) conducted an introductory visit to the Dubai Police General Headquarters. The visit aimed to build bridges of cooperation and enhance coordination between the two entities.

The NHRI delegation was led by H.E. Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of the NHRI, and included Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Noman, Member of the Board of Trustees; H.E. Dr. Saeed Al Ghfeli, Secretary-General; Amro Al Qahtani, Director of the Chairperson’s Office; Abdulazeez Al Obthani, Head of International and Regional Organizations; Fatima Al Hosani, Head of the Awareness and Education Section; and Klaithem Al Kaabi from the Media Center.

The delegation was received by H.E. Major General Hareb Mohammed Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Criminal Investigation Affairs; H.E. Major General Dr. Ahmed Zaal bin Kreshan Al Muhairi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Administrative and Financial Affairs; and H.E. Major General Dr. Abdul Quddus Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidli, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Excellence and Pioneering Affairs.

During the visit, the NHRI delegation was briefed on international best practices adopted by Dubai Police in public engagement, regulatory frameworks to safeguard rights during policing procedures, and the latest innovations in community-facing police services that integrate cutting-edge technologies while upholding humanitarian considerations.

The NHRI also outlined its independent mandate and key responsibilities in promoting and protecting human rights, underlining the importance of collaboration with police and security institutions to reinforce justice systems and uphold human values enshrined in national legislation and international conventions.

H.E. Maqsoud Kruse emphasized that the visit aligns with the NHRI’s strategic plan to expand engagement with relevant stakeholders at both the local and federal levels. He also highlighted the importance of raising awareness among professionals in key sectors about the NHRI’s mission, coordination mechanisms, and areas of mutual collaboration to support the national human rights framework.

About the National Human Rights Institution:

The National Human Rights Institution was established under Federal Law No. (12) of 2021 as an independent entity with financial and administrative autonomy in carrying out its functions and responsibilities. The NHRI aims to promote and protect human rights and freedoms in accordance with the UAE Constitution, relevant national laws and regulations, and international conventions and agreements.