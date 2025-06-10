Al-Othman: NBK Reinforces leadership in Premium banking with the launch of Kuwait’s first luxury Retail credit card

Unitt: Harrods Expands its prestigous rewards programme to customers in Kuwait though an exclusive partnership with NBK

Singh: Visa Strengthens Strategic Partnership with NBK to Bring Harrods luxury experience closer to Kuwait

A suite of exclusive benefits for cardholders of the newly launched NBK-Harrods Card:

Complimentary VIP lounge access at numerous airports worldwide

Earn 7 Harrods Rewards Points for every KD spent at Harrods Knightsbridge, Harrods Heathrow and Gatwick airport stores, at H beauty stores, on harrods.com and via the Harrods app

Earn 5 Harrods Rewards Points per KD spent on international purchases

Get 2 Harrods Rewards Points per KD spent on local purchases within Kuwait

Enjoy a welcome bonus of 10,000 Harrods Rewards Points upon making your first purchase with the card

Earn an annual bonus of 10,000 Harrods Rewards points when you spend KD 10,000 annually

Benefit from automatic upgrade to Harrods Black Tier membership

Enjoy £50 dining credit every 6 months to redeem at any Harrods Knightsbridge store restaurant

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has taken a significant step in its strategic alliance with Harrods— the world-class luxury retailer—by taking an exclusive partnership in Kuwait to launch the NBK-Harrods Visa Infinite Credit Card, Kuwait’s first Luxury retail co-branded card designed for the high-end customer segment.

True to NBK’s commitment - meeting evolving customer needs and catering all segment types - this comes as the second co-branded credit card launched by NBK this year. It follows the introduction of the first retailer co-branded Card in the region. Both launches reflect the bank’s ongoing commitment to delivering a distinctive banking experience, defined by exceptional service and premium lifestyle offerings.

The NBK Harrods Visa Infinite Credit Card caters to avid shoppers and frequent travelers with a host of exclusive benefits tailored to their lifestyle—offered not only to NBK customers in Kuwait, but also to those residing in London through the bank’s local branch. This launch underscores NBK’s strategy to leverage its international footprint and deliver seamless, high-end banking experiences to its customers wherever they are in the world.

The new card offers holders 7 Harrods Rewards points for every KD spent at Harrods Knightsbridge, Harrods Heathrow and Gatwick airport stores, at H beauty stores, on harrods.com and via the Harrods app.

Furthermore, cardholders will accumulate 5 Harrods Rewards points for every KD spent on international purchases, and 2 points for every KD spent on domestic transactions.

Upon registration, the customer will be rewarded with 10,000 Harrods Rewards points when they activate the card and make their first purchase. Additionally, they will receive an annual reward of 10,000 Harrods Rewards points when their total purchases from Harrods reach KD 10,000.

Cardholders will enjoy a suite of exclusive benefits, including an automatic upgrade to the Harrods Black tier membership, dedicated Harrods Dining Credit redeemable at restaurants within the Knightsbridge store, and a range of bespoke rewards, from priority access to Harrods events and personalised shopping services to complimentary lounge access at numerous international airports.

Commenting on the launch of the new NBK-Harrods Visa Infinite Credit Card, Mr. Mohammed Al-Othman, CEO, Consumer and Digital Banking Group at National Bank of Kuwait, said: “The launch of this card, the first of its kind in the local market, underscores the bank’s commitment to enhancing the banking experience for its customers. Through strategic partnerships with leading institutions across various sectors, both locally and globally, we are able to offer exclusive benefits and rewards that go beyond traditional banking. This initiative is designed to cater to the finer details of our customers' lives, providing them with added value that not only meets their needs but often exceeds their expectations.”

He emphasised that the expansion of NBK's premium product offerings is aligned with the bank's strategy to deliver a comprehensive range of products that cater to diverse customer segments, including shopping enthusiasts and luxury seekers. This approach ensures that customers receive rewarding solutions specifically designed to meet their unique needs and preferences.

Alex Unitt, Partnerships Director, Harrods commented: “We are delighted to introduce this new co-branded card in partnership with NBK, offering exceptional rewards to our valued customers in Kuwait. This exclusive partnership reflects Harrods legacy of excellence and our commitment to strengthening our global presence. Kuwait is an important element of this vision and we are proud to bring the unique Harrods experience closer to our customers here and around the world.”

As for Visa, Shashank Singh, Visa’s VP and General Manager for Kuwait and Qatar, stated: “Visa's collaboration with NBK and Harrods in launching the NBK-Harrods Visa Infinite Credit Card reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing the payment experience for our premium cardholders in Kuwait in line with the government’s digital commerce agenda. The new card offers holders a wide range of exclusive privileges and benefits, backed by Visa’s latest security technologies and global acceptance at more than 150 million merchant partners, ensuring cardholders can use the card with complete confidence, both inside and outside Kuwait. ”

NBK is consistently dedicated to offering rewarding promotions and exclusive value-added benefits to its diverse customer base, reinforcing its leadership position in the banking sector both locally, regionally, and globally.

Harrods has been welcoming customers to its Knightsbridge store since 1849, and remains standing as an iconic beacon of luxury. With its diverse range of exquisite boutiques and architectural magnificence, Harrods attracts a distinguished clientele from every corner of the globe, cementing its status as the epitome of elegance and refinement.

Harrods is home to more than 3000 curated brands as well as over 20 dining destinations and expert fashion, home, beauty and wellness services. In addition, Harrods serves customers via harrods.com, H beauty and airport stores and hospitality destinations in China and Qatar. Harrods continues to be guided by its philosophy of “anything is possible” to ensure that customers enjoy unparalleled experiences with every visit.