Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Accor is proud to announce the appointment of Tarun Jewalikar as Cluster Director of Food and Beverage for Novotel Dubai Al Barsha and Adagio Premium Dubai Al Barsha. Tarun steps into this new leadership role with an invested motive to redefine the F&B offering as a destination-led experience, championing culinary innovation, commercial excellence, and sustainability.

Tarun previously served as Cluster F&B Manager for Accor’s Deira Waterfront cluster, overseeing operations across Ibis Styles, Mercure Hotel, and Adagio Dubai Deira. Under his guidance, the cluster achieved significant milestones like strong profitability metrics across all properties, a highly motivated team and industry-recognized sustainability initiatives. He led the successful launch of restaurant and bar concepts, high-profile regional events, and established impactful partnerships with local and international brands.

In his new role, Tarun will spearhead a transformative vision for Novotel and Adagio Premium Dubai Al Barsha, positioning the hotels' F&B offerings as standalone lifestyle destinations. His leadership is anchored in a people-first culture, where team development, inclusion, and performance optimization take center stage. He will be responsible for leading F&B strategy, innovation, and commercial performance, while delivering curated and mystical guest experiences designed to elevate brand perception and customer loyalty.

Speaking on his appointment, Tarun Jewalikar commented:

“I’m honoured to take on this new challenge with Accor. My vision is to evolve hotel dining into destination-led experiences that resonate emotionally and culturally with our guests, while driving meaningful value for our teams, owners, and the community.”

A known pioneer in ESG-forward hospitality, Tarun has led impactful sustainability programs including zero-waste initiatives, hydroponic partnerships, and local sourcing collaborations aligned with Accor’s brand and ownership values.

Tarun holds an MBA in Global Hospitality Management from Les Roches Global Hospitality School, Switzerland, and a Bachelor of Science (Hons.) in Hotel and Restaurant Management from Oxford Brookes University, UK.

Accor congratulates Tarun on his new role and looks forward to his continued impact in elevating hospitality experiences across the region.

About Novotel Dubai Al Barsha

Situated in the heart of Dubai, Novotel Dubai Al Barsha is designed to meet the requirements of travellers and residents alike. The property offers a relaxed yet lively atmosphere, inviting guests to make everyday moments matter. With an intuitive design and a range of rewarding experiences, the property promises a sharp urban-style living coupled with a comfortable atmosphere. Novotel Dubai Al Barsha offers the perfect destination to connect with family, friends and colleagues.

Novotel Dubai Al Barsha won TripAdvisor’s Travellers Choice Award and is rated Fabulous by guests on Hotels.com for its lively ambiance and a team of passionate Heartists. The Novotel Dubai Al Barsha offers to guests’ exclusive savings and rewards as part of its lifestyle loyalty programme – ALL: Accor Live Limitless. Members can earn and redeem points and enjoy savings for every stay while discovering a world of unique benefits such as room upgrades and exclusive discounts in participating restaurants and more.