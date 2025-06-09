stc group deployed 436 fixed towers, 78 mobile towers, and 259 5G-enabled sites across the holy sites, providing over 1.6 million pilgrims with advanced network connectivity.

Muzdalifah witnessed record-breaking network traffic, with a 64% increase in data usage and a 129% rise in 5G traffic.

AI-powered systems enabled over 14,000 technical actions per hour, achieving more than 95% self-recovery rate during peak times.

stc subsidiaries provided Smart Tents, Critical Communications Services, cyber protection solutions, and MODAR specialized Wi-Fi solutions, improving crowd management and response times.

Makkah, Saudi Arabia: During the 1446 Hajj season, stc group, a leading digital enabler, supported over 1.6 million pilgrims with a robust digital ecosystem, ensuring seamless connectivity, secure communication, and an exceptional spiritual experience.

The group managed the holy season with outstanding readiness and reliability, elevating pilgrims’ experience through advanced telecommunications infrastructure and dedicated onsite maintenance teams. stc utilized its integrated operations center to monitor all performance indicators in real time, while leveraging cutting-edge analysis and network operation technologies to make swift, precise decisions and ensure uninterrupted service, even during peak network traffic.

stc’s network reached record-breaking data and call volumes on the day of Arafah and the first day of Eid, surpassing previous Hajj seasons. The deployment of an advanced technical system powered by generative AI and Cognitive SON enabled over 14,000 technical actions per hour, a 30% increase from last year. This system also improved upload speed by 20% and achieved a self-recovery rate of more than 95% during peak times. stc’s 5G network recorded its highest-ever utilization rate of 90% during Arafah, successfully meeting the unprecedented demand and ensuring a seamless customer experience.

Data usage peaked at Muzdalifah on the first day of Eid Al Adha, with a 64% increase in traffic, a 129% surge in 5G usage, and a 25% improvement in user experience. In Mina, AI-based predictive analytics optimized load distribution, boosting data traffic by over 30% and enhancing 5G performance by 39% compared to last season.

In response to the heightened demand throughout this season, stc provided 436 fixed towers and 78 mobile towers to serve the Haram area and the holy sites, along with 259 5G sites, 83 upgraded 4G sites, and 21 additional coverage sites. In addition, 998 Wi-Fi access points and 179 dedicated indoor data network sites ensured optimal coverage.

stc dedicated 144 critical communications network sites to deliver immediate support to security and service sectors, backed by a robust team of on-ground maintenance professionals ensuring uninterrupted services in all conditions. The group also played a key role in supporting government and private entities serving pilgrims, demonstrating its commitment to fostering national collaboration during the Hajj season.

stc group contributed to the delivery of over 203 million text messages on the day of Arafah, providing pilgrims with multilingual guidance to perform rituals with ease.

stc subsidiaries played a vital role in enhancing the Hajj experience. sirar by stc delivered cyber protection solutions to safeguard data and ensure the continuity of digital systems, while specialized by stc provided critical communication services via TETRA and LTE networks through its Miqat and Manasik solutions. Additionally, its Event Management Platform seamlessly connected operations rooms with field teams in real time, facilitating the safe and efficient movement of pilgrims.

solutions by stc contributed with advanced services such as SD-WAN, router management, and high-performance Wi-Fi to ensure continuous connectivity. iot squared introduced Smart Tents equipped with sensors to monitor temperature, humidity, and smoke, enabling early emergency detection and faster response through command centers.

The success of this year’s Hajj underscores stc group’s commitment to serving pilgrims as a trusted digital partner. Operating behind the scenes, stc connected hearts and networks by delivering advanced telecommunications services that respected the sanctity of the occasion. stc group is proud to support the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 by driving digital transformation and enhancing the experience of pilgrims at Hajj.

About stc group:

stc group is a digital enabler, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.