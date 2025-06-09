Dubai, UAE: Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has announced the launch of Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers, a bold new addition to Dubai’s iconic skyline. Designed by acclaimed SCDA Architects, the development introduces a distinctive cantilevered architectural form that sets a new standard for sophisticated urban living.

The development features 754 branded residences, ranging from one-to-four-bedroom layouts, set across two distinctive towers. Thoughtfully designed and centrally located, the towers offer sweeping views of the Museum of the Future and Downtown Dubai, with each residence crafted to ensure complete privacy.

A private entrance beneath the striking cantilever leads to a grand double-height lobby, serene garden courtyard and lounge, establishing an immediate sense of refined luxury. The development’s three exclusive sky terraces feature infinity-edge pools, landscaped lounges and open-air entertainment spaces, enhancing the towers' allure. Interiors showcase a palette of natural materials, including marble and wood, designed to reflect timeless elegance and elevated design.

Residents will enjoy access to a comprehensive range of lifestyle and wellness amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness centre with dedicated studios, an executive co-working lounge, a private cinema, a resort-style family pool, padel courts, a children’s play zone and well-curated social and dining venues.

“Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers represents the evolution of Dubai’s luxury living landscape, where world-class design meets unparalleled hospitality,” said Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate. “By integrating Jumeirah's legendary service standards with innovative architectural design, we are setting new benchmarks for premium residential offerings that reflect Dubai's position as a global destination of choice. This project reaffirms Meraas' dedication to creating contemporary spaces that perfectly balance purposeful living with sophisticated comfort."

Residents will benefit from Jumeirah’s luxury hospitality services, including access to bespoke wellness treatments, personal fitness coaching, 24-hour concierge services and vehicle management. Residents can also enjoy access to private chefs for exceptional dining experiences, supported by a dedicated team to deliver seamlessly executed events.

Thomas B. Meier, Chief Executive Officer of Jumeirah, commented: “Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers marks the next chapter in our growth journey, showcasing the future of the Jumeirah brand through intentional design, mindful living and holistic wellbeing. With a growing focus on branded residences designed to elevate and inspire living well every day, this development reinforces our leadership in luxury hospitality, rooted in the spirit of Arabian hospitality.”

Occupying a coveted central location, Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers is surrounded by prestigious destinations, including the Museum of the Future, DIFC, One Central and Jumeirah Emirates Towers. With direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, residents enjoy seamless connectivity to City Walk, Downtown Dubai and J1 Beach, creating an unrivalled living experience where luxury meets unmatched convenience.

Building on the success of Jumeirah Residences Marsa Al Arab, this latest collaboration between Meraas and Jumeirah continues to set new benchmarks in design and luxury hospitality. Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers represents the next evolution of this enduring partnership, offering purposeful experiences shaped by intentional design and service excellence.

About Dubai Holding Real Estate

Dubai Holding Real Estate is a member of Dubai Holding and is one of the largest integrated master developers in Dubai, offering a diverse range of residential communities as well as a robust land sales portfolio across unique and highly sought-after locations. Combining the long-standing experience and expertise of Meraas, Nakheel, Meydan and Dubai Properties, the portfolio offers innovative residential real estate solutions across property development, project and facilities management. Each development is built to sell, offering a unique opportunity to be a part of Dubai's vibrant future. Residents living in its developments can enjoy unique and attractive lifestyle opportunities to meet the evolving needs.

Meraas plays a key role in the development of communities that stimulate creative urban culture and represent some of Dubai’s most sought-after locations. Residential communities of Meraas include the prestigious Bvlgari Residences, Bluewaters Residences, Nikki Beach Residences, City Walk Residences, Central Park at City Walk, Cherrywoods, Port de La Mer and Villa Amalfi.

Nakheel whose landmark projects form an impressive portfolio of master communities that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s master developments include Palm Jebel Ali, Dubai Islands and the iconic Palm Jumeirah, spanning 15,000 hectares and accommodating nearly 740,000 people.

Meydan is the visionary concept of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Its portfolio includes Mohammed Bin Rashid City, District One and the Canal Front Residences.

Dubai Properties is responsible for some of the most iconic property developments and destinations across Dubai, including Business Bay and Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) – the first single-phase, 40-tower residential development in the world. Its residential communities in Dubailand include The Villa, Al Waha, Serena, Villanova, Mudon and Remraam, while projects around the Dubai Creek within Jaddaf Waterfront include Dubai Wharf and Manazel Al Khor.