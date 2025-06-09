Five recent acquisitions create the region’s broadest software delivery platform and pave the way for aggressive growth in the UAE, KSA and Qatar.

London, Johannesburg, Istanbul & Dubai – QBS Software, the EMEA-wide software delivery platform, today issued a formal statement outlining its sharpened strategic focus on enterprise software and advanced cybersecurity across the Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META).

Since mid-2023 the Group has completed five targeted take-overs to assemble a best-of-breed vendor line-up and local execution capability:

Year Company (HQ) Key Vendor Relationships Strategic Fit 2025 Prianto Turkey (Istanbul) OpenText, Quest, SUSE Enterprise software depth, cloud migration 2025 Elmer (Ankara) Check Point, OpenText, Trend Micro, TeamViewer Turkish & wider METAA reach, 1 000+ resellers 2024 Titus Corp (Johannesburg) JetBrains, TeamViewer, Minitab Pan-SADC coverage, SaaS breadth 2024 Maxtec (Johannesburg) Fortinet, Thales, Qualys Cyber-security VAD, SOC expertise 2023 InfoNet (Istanbul) Check Point, Trend Micro, Forcepoint Next-gen security, Turkish government credentials

These moves, combined with QBS’s 12 000-publisher global marketplace, give regional partners instant access to an expanded solution stack for, Cybersecurity Transformation & Zero-Trust Architectures, Enterprise Infrastructure & Cloud Management, Generative AI-Enhanced Security Analytics, Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC), Managed Security & IT Services, IT Asset Management & Cost Optimisation

Dave Stevinson, Group CEO, QBS Software, said:

“META is a key region for expansion and we are seeking to rapidly grow our position in the UAE, KSA and Qatar over the next four years. By uniting specialist distributors under the QBS umbrella we can deliver the deepest enterprise-software catalogue, the strongest cybersecurity bench and the optimum software delivery platform anywhere in the region.”

QBS’s META operations already employ more than 250 specialists across six countries and are tracking double-digit organic growth. The Group expects annualised regional revenues to exceed US $150 million in FY 2026 on its journey toward the broader US $1 billion global milestone.

About QBS Software

Founded in 2017, QBS Software provides the world’s largest dedicated enterprise software delivery platform. The company serves 6 000 channel partners in 40 countries, helping them source, license and support solutions from over 12 000 ISVs while upholding stringent ESG standards and a B-Corp accreditation.