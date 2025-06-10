Muscat: The National Bank of Oman’s (NBO) Muzn Islamic Banking has partnered with Oman Housing Bank (OHB) to offer customers a home financing opportunity to support their homeownership aspirations. As part of the collaboration, customers who apply for Iskan Home Financing through OHB and select Muzn Islamic Banking will receive a complimentary Muzn Credit Card upon request with the first-year annual fee waived.

Available until 30 June 2025, this limited-time offer supports homeowners by providing accessible, value-driven financing solutions. The offer combines subsidised financing under OHB’s Iskan initiative and Muzn Islamic Banking Shari’a-compliant Credit Card, blending affordability with convenience and ethical banking benefits. This also enables new homeowners to conveniently finance essential home-related purchases such as appliances, furniture and other setup costs, supporting a smoother transition into their new homes.

Commenting on the partnership, Salima Obaid Issa Al-Marzoqi, Assistant General Manager and Chief Islamic Banking Officer at Muzn, said: “We are pleased to collaborate with OHB to support families on their homeownership journey. This initiative enables customers to benefit from OHB’s subsidised Iskan Financing Programme while experiencing the Shari’a-compliant value-added services and high standards of Muzn Islamic Banking’s financial offerings.”

To ensure a seamless and rewarding banking experience, customers can select Muzn Islamic Banking on the Iskan digital platform when applying for home financing. Once approved, eligible applicants may request a Muzn Credit Card, which will be issued with the first-year annual fee waived.

This initiative reflects Muzn Islamic Banking’s ongoing efforts to deliver responsible financial solutions that are tailored to the needs of today’s customers. By working with Oman Housing Bank, Muzn Islamic Banking continues to support government efforts in housing development while strengthening its commitment to Shari’a-compliant, customer-first banking.

For more information about this offer or Muzn Islamic Banking’s range of Shari’a-compliant products and services, please visit www.muzn.om or contact the Muzn Islamic Banking’s Call Centre at 24770001.