CB2 expands its physical footprint and presence in the Middle East with a Dubai first

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia, has opened the doors to its first brick and mortar CB2 store in the region. The brand has made its much-anticipated arrival following a temporary pop-up in Mall of the Emirates and promises a highly curated collection of contemporary furniture and décor.

Located on level 2 of Mall of the Emirates, the large showroom has a luxe yet minimalist feel that will inspire customers to elevate their own spaces at home. Design enthusiasts can expect to find creative furniture and décor that can be mixed and matched to suit any aesthetic, from velvet sofas to chrome coffee tables – all interpreted through a uniquely CB2 lens.

“Building on the success of CB2’s ecommerce website as well as our recent pop-up in Mall of the Emirates, this new store is a continuation of our mission to pioneer new experiences both online and offline,” revealed Fahed Ghanim, Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim – Lifestyle. “Physical stores play a vital role in helping customers see, touch, and experience products, whilst creating memorable moments with friends and families and building meaningful connections with brands. CB2’s debut will open up more possibilities for our customers in the UAE as we look to expand our physical footprint and diversify our portfolio alongside leading international brands.”

“We are thrilled to be working with our partners, Majid Al Futtaim, to bring the CB2 brand to the Middle East,” said Janet Hayes, CEO of Crate & Barrel Holdings. “We believe that the design- forward product collection will resonate with both the international and local Emirati clientele who are searching for creative and inspired ways to transform their homes.”

The new store houses multiple categories including indoor and outdoor furniture, kitchenware, bedding, lighting, rugs, accessories and more. Its current assortment features CB2’s Brazilian Rhapsody collection, the brand’s take on the sun-drenched modernist movement in the sixties, and the Décor Art capsule, which was inspired by the fluidity of twentieth century sculpture. Customers can also discover exciting collaborations with leading designers such as Kara Mann, Jennifer Fisher, Ross Cassidy, GOOP and Lenny Kravitz.

"Through our partners Majid Al Futtaim, we’re excited to see our brand’s first international home in the Middle East,” said Ryan Turf, President, CB2. “Our collections are an evolving exploration of modern design. We hope the store allows even more people to explore, dream, and bring their heart’s desire home."

To provide a seamless omnichannel shopping experience, CB2 offers online ordering, same-day delivery and at-home assembly. Interior decorating has never been easier with professional design tools and services as part of the brand’s design studio. In addition, gift cards and gift-wrapping services make occasions extra special.

Offering unwavering quality combined with excellent value, CB2’s new store is open now in Mall of the Emirates. Customers can also browse the full collection online at CB2.ae.