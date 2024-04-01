Dubai, UAE: Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, has unveiled a humanitarian campaign ‘From City Centre to Gaza’ with a host of initiatives aimed at giving back and supporting distressed communities in Gaza this Ramadan and Eid.

Taking place at various City Centre malls across the UAE in coordination with several leading NGOs and charitable organizations in the country, the campaign stems from Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to providing continued support to communities in Gaza through humanitarian initiatives. The activities under the ‘From City Centre to Gaza’ campaign include:

Kaak El Eid Charity Sale: Visitors of City Centre Mirdif can bite into delicious Kaak El Eid cookies (traditional biscuits baked during Eid) served by the iconic Palestinian restaurant Mama’esh. All proceeds from the sale will be donated to provide pediatric medical assistance to children with physical disabilities from Gaza through the Al Jalila Foundation.

When: April 5

Time: 7:00pm to 12:00am

Where: City Centre Mirdif

Tarahum - for Gaza: A brilliant evening bazaar laden with products related to Palestine awaits visitors at this special initiative supporting the UAE relief campaign, Tarahum - for Gaza. All proceeds from the sale of the items will be donated to Emirates Red Crescent to provide emergency food assistance to people in Gaza.

When: April 6

Time: 7:00pm to 12:00am

Where: The Plaza at City Centre Al Zahia

