NEW YORK: Madison Realty Capital (“Madison”), a vertically integrated real estate private equity firm focused on real estate private credit, today announced the launch of its new Middle East office in ADGM, the international financial center of Abu Dhabi, the Capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE)after receiving Financial Services Permission (“FSP”) from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (“FSRA”) of ADGM. The new office provides a strategic hub to support both the firm’s existing and new investors across the Gulf Cooperation Council (“GCC”).

In connection with the launch, Siddarth Dalamal has been appointed as Managing Director in Investor Relations, where he will lead the firm’s Middle East coverage. In this new role, he will report to Adam Tantleff, Managing Principal.

Adam Tantleff of Madison Realty Capital, said, “Madison Realty Capital has more than a decade of experience working with investors in the Middle East and we are thrilled to deepen our commitment to the region by opening an office in Abu Dhabi. The launch of our ADGM office marks an important accomplishment in the evolution of our firm as we continue to identify new opportunities to serve our investors while expanding our global investor base. The Gulf region is a leading hub for institutional capital, and establishing a local presence enables us to expand our existing relationships and build compelling new relationships.

“Siddarth brings deep relationships with sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, family offices, and other institutional investors in the Middle East, and we look forward to leveraging his extensive network and industry knowledge as we reinforce Madison’s position as a trusted partner to Middle East institutions.”

“The Middle East is home to one of the most sophisticated and forward-looking investor communities globally, and I have been fortunate to build deep relationships across the region throughout my career,” said Mr. Dalamal. “For more than two decades, Madison has established itself as a leader in real estate private credit, and I am excited to help expand the firm’s regional presence and contribute to its continued success as more institutions seek opportunities to invest in the sector.”

Mr. Dalamal is a seasoned capital raising professional with a track record of raising institutional capital for private credit, real estate and private equity funds. He has been based in the UAE for over 17 years, where he has held a variety of senior roles, most recently as Deputy Head of Investor Relations for a leading placement agent. Mr. Dalamal is deeply integrated within the GCC market, having built businesses locally and served on the selection committee of In5. Prior to relocating to the UAE, Mr. Dalamal began his career in the UK and has international experience across Europe, the US and Africa.

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer at ADGM, said, “ADGM is pleased to welcome Madison Realty Capital, a real estate private equity firm with a focus on real estate private credit, to its growing ecosystem. “Their presence further strengthens ADGM’s position as a leading global hub for alternative investments and private capital. Supported by ADGM’s robust regulatory framework and access to a dynamic and sophisticated investor community, ADGM provides an enabling environment for the firm to expand its regional footprint and contribute to the ongoing growth and diversification of Abu Dhabi’s financial landscape.”.

The launch of the ADGM office builds on Madison’s expanding global platform and recent momentum. Today, Madison Realty Capital operates a fully integrated firm with more than 170 professionals, headquartered in New York City with offices in Los Angeles, Charlotte, Japan, and the Middle East, as well as a rep office in Korea.

Madison Realty Capital is a real estate private credit manager focused on US-based commercial real estate lending strategies. As of June 30, 2025, the firm and its controlled affiliates (collectively, "Madison") manage $23 billion in assets on behalf of a global institutional investor base. Since 2004, Madison has completed $70 billion of real estate credit transactions. Madison seeks to deliver value at every phase of the property lifecycle by providing tailored financing solutions to borrowers across the capital stack. To learn more, follow Madison Realty Capital on LinkedIn and visit www.madisonrealtycapital.com.

