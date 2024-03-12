The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn” has launched the ‘Green Industrial Cities’ initiative in alignment with the national initiative to plant 10 million wild trees in the Sultanate – led by the Environment Authority in the various governorates. Madayn, in cooperation with the Authority, has commenced planting Samar, Sidr, Ghaf, and Shua trees in Samail Industrial City, with plans to expand these efforts gradually to all the industrial cities under its purview.

Eng. Ibtisam Al Shanfari, Environmental Affairs Specialist Manager at the Head of Operations Sector Office in Madayn, stated that the 'Green Industrial Cities' initiative is a key component of Madayn’s ongoing efforts to enhance a healthier living and working environment. “This initiative is pivotal in ensuring the sustainable preservation of the environment against air, soil, and water pollution, while addressing the challenges posed by climate change. Additionally, the initiative aims to raise environmental awareness and align with the Sultanate’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, particularly within the industrial sector, through the advancement of clean energy technologies," Al Shanfari pointed out.

She added that Madayn, in cooperation with its partners, is actively engaged in enhancing awareness among investors in the various industrial cities to promote the adoption of safe, sustainable and innovative alternative sources. These efforts focus on several keys areas, including hazardous and non-hazardous waste management, disposal of liquid waste into marine environments, reduction of air and noise pollutant emissions, proper handling and usage of chemicals (storage, transportation, and loading), storage of hazardous materials, building demolition and disposal of asbestos, mitigation of land pollution, and optimisation of water and energy consumption.