Equipped with world-class laboratory equipment and staffed by renowned neurologists and pathologists, the Center for Advanced Neuro Biochemical Diagnostics will offer non-invasive testing for patients as young as 40, enabling early detection and helping reduce Alzheimer's cases in the UAE and the wider region

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Setting a new regional benchmark in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease, the National Reference Laboratory (NRL), part of the M42 Group, is establishing the MENA region’s first Center for Advanced Neuro Biochemical Diagnostics dedicated to early detection, in partnership with Neurocode International, global leader of neurology diagnostic solutions. Announced on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Global Health Week, this Center for Advanced Neuro Biochemical Diagnostics, based in Abu Dhabi, is a pioneering step toward reducing Alzheimer's cases in the UAE and wider region and transforming neurological diagnostics worldwide.

Alzheimer’s disease is a major health issue, affecting over 57 million people globally as of 2021. It is the most common form of dementia, accounting for 60-70 per cent of cases, and this number is on the rise[1]. Early detection of Alzheimer’s is crucial for managing symptoms and slowing disease progression. However, traditional diagnostic methods are often invasive, typically involving spinal cord needle extraction, which results in low early detection rates. The Center for Advanced Neuro Biochemical Diagnostics aims to revolutionize Alzheimer’s diagnosis by offering screening as early as age 40 through cutting-edge blood-based tests, ensuring timely intervention and significantly improving patient outcomes.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Managing Director and Group CEO of M42, said: “Launching the region's first Center for Advanced Neuro Biochemical Diagnostics marks a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing healthcare. This center will revolutionize the early, proactive detection of Alzheimer's, underscoring our dedication to and the importance of preventive health. By focusing on early intervention, we aim to reduce the impact of Alzheimer's and improve the quality of life for patients in the UAE and beyond.”

The center aims to establish the world's most advanced clinical diagnostic laboratory for brain disorders, guiding global clinicians in precision detection and ushering in a new era of neurological diagnostics. Its research will be published in top scientific journals, sharing findings with the wider medical community. The laboratory will also offer world-class technology and clinical infrastructure, ensuring standardized test levels and cut-offs across leading laboratories for consistent, high-quality care.

Dr. Laila AbdelWareth, Chief Executive Officer, NRL, said: “The establishment of the Center for Advanced Neuro Biochemical Diagnostics marks a pivotal moment in the fight against Alzheimer's and other neurological disorders, with a sharp focus on advancing preventive health through precision detection. By collaborating with Neurocode International, we are setting a new benchmark in neurological diagnostics worldwide that will accelerate early and accurate diagnostics of Alzheimer's, significantly improving patient outcomes.”

Expert-led research into neurological diagnostics will be a cornerstone of the Center for Advanced Neuro Biochemical Diagnostics, with a full-time lab-based professor of neurology, with dementia training from Gothenburg University. Prof, Henrik Zetterberg, MD, PhD, expert in the development of biomarkers for Alzheimer’s disease and its diagnosis, and Prof. Kaj Blennow, MD, PhD, who is recognized for his instrumental role in developing early diagnostic tools for the disease, will both be off-site expert consultants for the Center.

Dr. Hans Frykman, Chief Executive Officer, Neurocode International, added: “We are delighted to announce the partnership with the visionary NRL to establish the world's leading clinical laboratory for brain disorders. With a team of the most experienced and renowned scientists in the field, we are poised to guide physicians in the Middle East and globally towards early and accurate diagnoses of Alzheimer's and other brain disorders. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in advancing neurological diagnostics and patient care."

The launch marks not only a first for the MENA region but also a new era in global Alzheimer’s research. By emphasizing proactive prevention, the Center for Advanced Neuro Biochemical Diagnostics aims to redefine the standard of care and significantly reduce the prevalence of Alzheimer's in the UAE and beyond.

About National Reference Laboratory

National Reference Laboratory (NRL), an M42 company, is focused on increasing the spectrum, coverage and overall efficiency of laboratory testing in the UAE. It implements international best practice reference laboratory processes and aims to set the benchmark for quality standards in the region. Relying on its extensive expertise in pathology, NRL offers a comprehensive menu of tests relevant to the UAE and the wider region, with 98% of these performed inhouse. It therefore offers a complete solution for all clinical testing needs in an efficient and high-quality environment that reduces both turnaround time and logistics-related costs, compared with other laboratories.

NRL has one of the largest CAP-accredited (College of American Pathologists) laboratory networks in the Middle East, which includes three owned laboratories – one in Abu Dhabi and two in Dubai – and the management of all of Mubadala Health partners onsite laboratories, such as those of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Healthpoint. NRL also fully manages the laboratories of several large private hospitals in the UAE.

For more information, please visit www.nrl.ae

About M42

M42 is a global health champion powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology and genomics to advance innovation in health for people and the planet. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, M42 combines its specialized, state-of-the-art facilities with integrated health solutions like genomics and biobanks, and harnesses advanced technologies to deliver precise, preventive and predictive care, to impactfully disrupt traditional healthcare models and positively impact lives globally.

Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 has more than 480 facilities in 26 countries and over 20,000 employees. M42 includes renowned healthcare providers including Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Danat Al Emarat, Diaverum, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital, and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi. As well as operating the Emirati Genome Programme, M42 runs Abu Dhabi BioBank and Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), a global tech-enabled healthcare company operating Malaffi.

About Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW)

ADGHW is a major government initiative from DoH and serves as a platform for innovation and collaboration under the theme ‘Towards Longevity: Redefining Health and Well-being.’ It places a strong emphasis on community-driven health and well-being, with a proactive approach centred around preventive, personalised, and holistic care. Four core themes will guide discussions and initiatives: Longevity and Precision Health; Health System Resilience & Sustainability; Digital Health & AI; and Investment in Life Sciences. By convening diverse stakeholders from around the world, ADGHW is a community without borders that seeks to advance the future of health and well-being.

ADGHW 2025 offers complimentary visitor passes that grant access to the event’s Start Up Zone, live stage sessions and exhibition hall featuring 150 global leaders in health. For more information, visit www.adghw.com.

