M2 Limited and M2 Custody (M2 ADGM), has been granted a Financial Services Permission from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of the ADGM as a Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) and for Providing Custody. M2 ADGM is expected to go live exclusively to UAE residents later in 2023.

M2 Global Wealth Limited (M2) is the international arm of the business and is registered and regulated in the Bahamas with a Digital Asset Business License.

M2, the new global destination for crypto investors has officially launched its international platform, offering a trusted place to earn and buy. This marks the beginning of a vision to serve institutional and retail investors by delivering high-quality investment products that are built to meet and exceed regulatory requirements in the sector.

The M2 Earn product available at launch by M2, provides up to 10.5% yield on Bitcoin and Ethereum and investors can calculate their investment yields over a preferred timeframe by using the Earn calculator featured in the app. M2 investment products and the app have been inspired by extensive industry benchmarking and mirror the rigorous systems of investment banking which are now being applied to the digital asset sector.

Stefan Kimmel, M2, CEO, said: “The arrival of M2 group gives institutional investors, family wealth offices and retail investors the invitation they have been looking for to confidently and securely invest in the fast-growing digital asset sector. The first decade of crypto was marked by the introduction of Bitcoin and the highs and lows of a volatile asset class with a heavy focus on speculation. M2 has been built to give experienced investors exposure to the digital asset sector by offering market leading yields that are based on real returns.”

M2 has to date obtained a license from The Securities Commission of Bahamas (SCB) as a Digital Assets Business and M2 Limited and M2 Custody Limited (M2 ADGM) a Financial Services Permission from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of the ADGM as a Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) and for Providing Custody. Combined, the regulatory bodies offer the most comprehensive and progressive regulatory frameworks for digital assets in the world. Meeting and exceeding regulatory requirements will be a continuous process for M2 that will allow retail users to experience an extensive range of products. Additionally, M2 has initiated licenses in several jurisdictions globally.

The M2 user experience has been designed by investors for investors and aims to eliminate the barriers slowing them down, features available on M2 at launch include:

Calculate the Real Yield – the M2 Earn calculator allows investors to easily evaluate what level of returns they can anticipate over 30, 60, 90 days. The Earn calculation you see is the real yield.

Set and Earn - The institutional grade Smart Trading features on M2 allows users to execute large buy and sell orders seamlessly, reducing transaction costs and saving users time.

Security beyond banking benchmarks - M2 security systems have been designed by cybersecurity experts who operate at the highest-level and all protocols are externally audited.

Global Community Support – The M2 support team provides coverage across multiple time zones ensuring 24-hour support for customers.

The executive leadership team behind M2 group comprises seasoned professionals from the Fintech, cryptocurrency, and traditional financial sectors, boasting impressive track records at prestigious institutions such as Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank, PwC, IBM, and Kraken.

Marking the arrival of M2, the MMX token (ERC20) will be available to users and feature at the core of the M2 experience. The MMX token is designed to provide onboarded clients with specialized access to specific products and services within the M2 ecosystem that will include the ability to boost yields for M2 earn products (MMX tokens used to boost yields will be burned by M2, making it deflationary). The MMX token will also provide advanced access to new yield products and new digital asset listings.

M2 plans to make the MMX token available on both centralized and decentralized secondary marketplaces. The token's primary purpose is to enhance users’ experience of the M2 ecosystem and is not intended to serve as an investment vehicle or represent an ownership stake in M2.

MMX will be freely transferable on the Ethereum blockchain. Provided users meet the M2 onboarding requirements, MMX tokens can be exchanged for other virtual assets and fiat currency, depending on the user’s needs. The M2 platform enables fast and secure trading of digital assets for fiat, fiat for digital assets, and digital assets for other digital assets, as well as offering high yield earn products. Visit M2.com.

About M2

M2 Group is firmly rooted in the UAE, driving its operations and vision from the heart of the region.

M2 Global Wealth Limited (M2), the international arm of our business, is registered and regulated in the Bahamas with a Digital Asset Business License. Also, our commitment to the UAE is further showcased by our two other entities: M2 Limited and M2 Custody Limited (M2 ADGM). Both are headquartered in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

As we continue to expand our footprint, we're working towards obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals to allow UAE residents to onboard, in addition to M2, with M2 ADGM which will be regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM. M2 ADGM will be going live at a later date with their ADGM license.