On January 12th, 2024, Vark inaugurated its new store spread across 2000 sq feet, where it now fulfils an average of 1500 orders monthly and aims to offer a two-hour window for fresh cakes across all emirates, solidifying its position as a leader in the luxury dessert market.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Varak, the epitome of luxury dessert experiences, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its first boutique store in Business Bay. This milestone marks a journey fueled by passion, determination, and a sprinkle of sweetness, transforming a modest home-run enterprise into a culinary sensation.

Founded in 2020 by the dynamic duo of Preet and Diva, Varak embarked on a mission to redefine the luxury dessert scene in Dubai. With Preet's Swiss hospitality background and Diva's pastry prowess, the duo started crafting delectable treats from the cosy confines of their home kitchen. As demand grew, so did the Varak family, expanding to a team of seven dedicated members.

After 20 months of hard work and dedication, Varak took a leap of faith and utilised their own savings to move to a smaller space in Business Bay in November 2021. The boutique not only offered cakes but also introduced a fresh perspective on edible gifting, captivating UAE residents with their artisanal panned nuts and brittles.

Recognising the need for expansion, Varak secured significant funding in 2023, propelling them into a new era of growth and innovation. With the support of a seasoned angel investor with a portfolio including Addmind, Sunset Hospitality, Trove Dubai Mall, and Neat Burger, Varak opened its new store in Churchill Tower, Business Bay, and transitioned to on-demand services, solidifying its position as a leader in the luxury dessert market.

Varak's new boutique store in Business Bay offers an exquisite array of afternoon tea cakes, desserts, florentine barks, gateaux, and bespoke treats that cater to every whim and fancy. Varak's legendary Trifles are the perfect dessert for hosting colleagues, friends, and family. Their travel cakes are the quintessential pound cake loaves, perfect for morning or evening coffee, while their nuts and brittles make for the ideal personal or gifting snacks. Varak focuses on celebrating with its cakes and appreciating with its gifting range, offering the ultimate indulgence for those who crave a taste of luxury. The new store now allow customers to indulge in their favourite delights alongside a slice of cake and coffee.

Looking ahead, Varak is poised for further expansion and innovation. In 2024, the brand plans to extend its reach into Abu Dhabi and Dubai Duty-Free, offering its luxurious treats to a broader audience. Additionally, Varak aims to streamline its delivery operations, ensuring that fresh cakes are delivered within a two-hour window across all emirates.

Varak's journey from a home kitchen to a boutique store embodies the spirit of entrepreneurial resilience and ingenuity, making it a shining star in Dubai's vibrant culinary landscape.

