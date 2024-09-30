Manama, Bahrain – Lumofy, a leading provider of AI-powered skills development solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Jisr, a comprehensive HR management platform in Saudi Arabia. Lumofy is the first company in the training and development sector to connect and integrate its services with Jisr’s HR management system, serving Jisr’s Saudi corporate clients.

Through its partnership with “Jisr”, Lumofy offers a comprehensive platform that includes various effective learning materials, specifically designed to meet the needs of Jisr's clients across different sectors in developing their employees' skills and enhancing their performance. Organizations will have access to Lumofy’s rich library of hundreds of training materials in both English and Arabic. The Lumofy platform allows organizations to generate training data reports that align with the requirements of the Qiwa platform, ensuring compliance with national standards. Additionally, the platform provides advanced dashboards that simplify user management and performance analysis, enabling organizations to make informed decisions to improve work efficiency.

This partnership is the first of its kind within Jisr, giving Jisr's partners the advantage of accessing advanced training solutions that help prepare their employees to keep pace with the rapidly evolving digital and technological landscape in the job market. With these innovative tools, organizations will be able to enhance their local and global competitiveness, build a workforce capable of innovation and adaptation to ongoing changes, and contribute to achieving sustainable growth that supports the Saudi national economy.

“Our strategic partnership with Jisr marks a significant milestone in human resources management in Saudi Arabia,” said Ahmed Faraj, Lumofy’s Founder and CEO. “By combining our expertise, we’re delivering a comprehensive digital platform that empowers Saudi organizations with easy access to a vast array of customized training programs. This will enable companies to upskill and reskill their workforce efficiently, strengthening their market position.”

Naif Alawbathani, Managing Director and HR Consultant at Lumofy, stated, "We are proud to partner with Jisr, a leader in human resource management. This partnership marks an important step toward building a brighter future for HR in Saudi Arabia. By integrating Lumofy's comprehensive platform with Jisr's strategies, we will work together to enhance the employee experience and improve operational efficiency, contributing to the strategic goals of Jisr's clients."

Mohammed Akkar, Founder and CEO of Jisr, expressed his delight at this partnership, stating, "We are excited to launch this strategic partnership with Lumofy, the first of its kind within Jisr. Their extensive expertise in skill development and their commitment to innovative solutions make them one of our significant partners. We look forward to working together to transform HR management in Saudi Arabia. This partnership marks a significant milestone in our journey towards revolutionizing HR in Saudi Arabia. Together, we will leverage Lumofy's advanced technologies and our deep understanding of the Saudi market to drive positive change and create a more efficient and effective work environment."

Lumofy is a comprehensive AI-powered talent management and development platform that provides organizations with advanced tools to gain data-driven insights into their employees' skills, enabling them to develop and enhance performance effectively. Through innovative technology, Lumofy offers integrated solutions to identify skills gaps and create customized development plans aimed at boosting job performance. The platform also focuses on continuous performance improvement by constantly updating its training resource library to ensure that organizations stay ahead in competitive work environments, thus enhancing their ability to remain at the forefront of the market.

Jisr, a leader in human resource management and a strategic partner to Saudi companies, aims to meet these organizations' diverse needs by providing more comprehensive and innovative HR solutions. This includes leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance employee performance, thereby strengthening Saudi companies' positions in local and global markets.

