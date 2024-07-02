Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world’s most advanced electric vehicles, has introduced its summer incentives, specifically tailored to enhance the ownership experience for all of the company’s Air models.

Here are special summer incentives for new and current EV Drivers:

Flexible Payments Solutions: Customers looking to purchase their first EV vehicle with Lucid can now easily do so with only half of the car’s original price at the starting date. This will allow customers eager to explore its Air models to enjoy their purchase to the fullest, whilst taking advantage of a flexible payment option for the remaining 50% at a later date. As an additional incentive, all models will be provided with 0% interest fees.

VAT Elimination: Lucid is offering an exceptional benefit by eliminating the Value Added Tax (VAT) for the Grand Touring 2023 models. It's a significant saving that allows customers to enjoy the luxurious and innovative features of these high-end models provide, without the additional cost.

Ease of Ownership: As part of Lucid’s aim to facilitate EV ownership, this summer both existing and new owners will be provided additional premium support by the company. Those looking for charging options can avail of a completely free home charger along or an equivalent of 3,750 SAR in charger installation allowance.

To help ensure that owners enjoy the best possible driving experience, Lucid this summer is offering free scheduled maintenance within the first two years (or the equivalent of 40,000 km) along with an 8-year warranty for the powertrain and battery whichever comes first.

One incentive can be used per car purchase until end of August all over the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, making it the ideal time for residents to embrace the unlimited cost-saving and sustainability benefits of converting or upgrading to the latest in EV technology. For more details, visit LucidMotors.com or the nearest Lucid studio.