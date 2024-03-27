Last year, the Louvre Abu Dhabi Children’s Museum welcomed more than 230,000 visitors, and over 45,000 students and teachers were engaged through school and university programmes

Outdoor activities and activations contribute to 10% of the total visitor count

Abu Dhabi, UAE – In 2023, Louvre Abu Dhabi welcomed more than 1.2 million visitors, driven by a combination of factors including prominent exhibitions enhancing the museum’s permanent collection, increased visitation to the Children’s Museum, and unprecedented engagement with Louvre Abu Dhabi’s educational programs. Notably, various outdoor activities and activations held on the museum premises also played a significant role, contributing 10% to the total visitor count.

International visitors represented 72% of footfall, with the majority coming from key growth markets including Russia, India, France, the USA, China, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, and the UK. The remaining 28% of visitors were residents of the UAE. The museum also hosted visits by more than 500 officials and dignitaries, including Heads of State, ministers, ambassadors, internationally recognised artists, and world-renowned celebrities. As of March 19, 2024, the museum achieved a momentous milestone by surpassing 5 million visitors since its grand opening, further solidifying its status as a cultural landmark of unparalleled distinction and global significance.

HE Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “Louvre Abu Dhabi was established as part of our duty to deliver exceptional cultural institutions and experiences for all residents and visitors to the emirate. We are proud to see the impact that this museum has had in its six years of operation, with continually increasing visitor numbers reflecting the strength of its collection, special exhibitions, and community programmes.”

Manuel Rabaté, Director, Louvre Abu Dhabi, said: “It is inspiring to witness such growth in visitation, a testament to how Louvre Abu Dhabi is showcasing Abu Dhabi's rich and diverse cultural landscape. Our museum weaves together the power of collaboration and intercultural dialogue, offering our visitors a glimpse into diverse civilisations and artistic traditions. The interest from our visitors, reflected in the numbers achieved, combined with our unique storytelling, showcases our commitment to excellence in the global cultural landscape.”

Curatorial Craftsmanship

2023 saw the opening of five exceptional exhibitions at Louvre Abu Dhabi, including Bollywood Superstars: A Short Story of Indian Cinema, Letters of Light, Cartier: Islamic Inspiration and Modern Design, Picturing the Cosmos in the Children’s Museum, and Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2023.

In addition to exhibitions, Louvre Abu Dhabi expanded its collection with notable acquisitions and loans, enhancing the diversity of its offerings. Notable additions include two Picasso paintings (Woman Holding a Mandoline, 1911, and Portrait of a Seated Woman, 1923), Les Marionnettes by Jean-Honoré Fragonard (1770), and four sculptures titled Four Parts of the World on loan from Château de Versailles. Additionally, in commemoration of the 50-year anniversary of the longstanding diplomatic relationship between the UAE and the Republic of Malta, the museum received two remarkable loans known as cippi from the National Museum of Archaeology, Valletta, and Musée du Louvre.

Louvre Abu Dhabi’s Children’s Museum, created to spark creativity in young minds, also saw significant activity in 2023, with as many as 231,493 visitors attending the two exhibitions that took place, Picturing the Cosmos and Emotions! The New Art Adventure. The vibrant space served as a dynamic educational playground, fostering a love for art and culture in the hearts of young visitors.

Educational and Cultural Programming

In 2023, the museum engaged with over 45,000 students and teachers through school and university programmes, marking an incredible 75% increase in comparison to 2022. Special initiatives like "Schools Take Over the Museum" and "University Take Over the Museum" provided unique learning experiences, encouraging students to explore Louvre Abu Dhabi and draw inspiration from the permanent collection and the museum’s core values to create their own artistic interventions.

The Louvre Abu Dhabi calendar also included 31 cultural programmes, including talks, performances, film festivals, celebrations around special days and outreach to community centres. The museum curated a programme around the maritime tradition for UAE National Day on the theme “Tales from the Sea” and supported COP28 with a series of talks. It also hosted a series of educational programmes, such as family weekends, workshops, masterclasses and ArtLabs.

Several exciting athleisure and sports activities were organised over the year to invite people to experience the museum in new ways, with activities such as kayaking around the museum and the electric catamaran experience. The museum also celebrated International Yoga Day with a relaxing yoga session under the iconic dome, welcoming 300 participants. Additionally, the museum launched its first Louvre Abu Dhabi Run and its first triathlon in partnership with Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

Events for People of Determination and senior citizens were also held, demonstrating its commitment to inclusivity and ensuring a welcoming space for all guests.

Digital Innovation

In 2023, the museum introduced a new version of its museum app, incorporating innovative Artificial Intelligence-powered features that recognise artworks and enhance the visitor experience. The number of app downloads used for the visitor audio guide saw an increase of 46% compared to 2022, reaching 123,720 in 2023. The museum also launched a series of podcasts related to the exhibitions, along with a specific series for children in Arabic called Adventures in the Museum.

LOUVRE ABU DHABI OPERATING HOURS

Museum: Open: 10 am – 6.30 pm (Tue - Thurs); extended hours: 10 am – 8.30 pm (Fri - Sun); closed on Mondays.

Dome: Open: 10 am – midnight (Tues - Sun) - last entry 11 pm; closed on Mondays

Museum Café: Open: 10 am – 6.30 pm (Tue - Thurs); extended hours: 10 am – 10 pm (Fri – Sun). Closed on Mondays

Art Lounge: Open: 3 pm – 12 am (last orders 11 pm); closed on Mondays

Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi and Marta Bar: Open: 12 pm – 12 am (last orders at 10 pm) (Tue – Thurs, Sun); weekends: 12 pm – 1 am (last orders at 10.30 pm) (Fri – Sat); closed on Mondays

Aptitude Café: Open: 9 am – 10 pm (daily including Mondays)

ABOUT LOUVRE ABU DHABI

Created by an exceptional agreement between the governments of Abu Dhabi and France, Louvre Abu Dhabi was designed by Jean Nouvel and opened on Saadiyat Island in November 2017. The museum is inspired by traditional Islamic architecture and its monumental dome creates a rain of light effect and a unique social space that brings people together.

Louvre Abu Dhabi celebrates the universal creativity of mankind and invites audiences to see humanity in a new light. Through its innovative curatorial approach, the museum focuses on building understanding across cultures: through stories of human creativity that transcend civilisations, geographies and times.

The museum’s growing collection is unparalleled in the region and spans thousands of years of human history, including prehistoric tools, artefacts, religious texts, iconic paintings and contemporary artworks. The permanent collection is supplemented by rotating loans from 19 French partner institutions, regional and international museums.

Louvre Abu Dhabi is a testing ground for new ideas in a globalised world and champions new generations of cultural leaders. Its international exhibitions, programming and Children’s Museum are inclusive platforms that connect communities and offer enjoyment for all.

ABOUT MUSÉE DU LOUVRE

Formerly a royal palace, the Louvre became a national museum in 1793, during the French Revolution. Its collections, divided among nine departments, encompass over eight millennia of world history. The 33,000 works of art on public display in the museum bring different cultures together, breaking the barriers of time and space and ensuring the Louvre is home to all kinds of artistic creation. Even before the Revolution, many artists had their workshops in the Louvre, and today it continues to welcome the greatest contemporary creators, thereby bringing its collections alive, boosting their contemporary relevance, and opening the museum ever wider to the world.

ABOUT SAADIYAT CULTURAL DISTRICT

Saadiyat Cultural District on Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, is devoted to culture and the arts. An ambitious cultural undertaking for the 21st century, it will be a nucleus for global culture, attracting local, regional and international guests with unique exhibitions, permanent collections, productions and performances. Its ground-breaking buildings will form a historical statement of the finest 21st century architecture; Zayed National Museum, Louvre Abu Dhabi and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. These museums will complement and collaborate with local and regional arts and cultural institutions including universities and research centres.

ABOUT THE DEPARTMENT OF CULTURE AND TOURISM – ABU DHABI

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.