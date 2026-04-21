Dubai, UAE: AlfaNow, a cross-border payments company built for how the world moves money today, has officially signed Al Fardan Exchange as its first UAE partner. The partnership enables customers to access AlfaNow’s international money transfer capabilities across 92+ Al Fardan Exchange branches nationwide.

Through this collaboration, customers can send money quickly and securely to over 125 countries, supported by AlfaNow’s global ecosystem of banking partners, payout locations, and digital wallet connectivity.

The partnership represents an important milestone in AlfaNow’s growth journey while reinforcing Al Fardan Exchange’s continued commitment to expanding access to trusted, future-ready financial solutions.

Hasan Jaber, Chief Executive Officer at AlfaNow, said: “Cross-border payments are ultimately about enabling people and businesses to remain connected across economies and geographies. Partnering with Al Fardan Exchange, a financial institution trusted by millions in the UAE, allows us to extend our global infrastructure through a network that understands customer realities. Together, we are strengthening how individuals experience international money movement, making it more seamless, reliable, and accessible.”

As financial ecosystems continue to evolve, the UAE remains one of the world’s most significant cross-border remittance corridors, driven by its globally connected population and dynamic economy. In this environment, customers increasingly expect payment solutions that are not only faster and more secure, but also accessible through channels they already rely on.

Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, Chief Executive Officer, Al Fardan Exchange, added: “For more than five decades, our approach has been guided by a deep understanding of local customer needs, alongside a commitment to expanding our global reach. Our partnership with AlfaNow strengthens our ability to offer globally connected solutions while maintaining the trust, accessibility, and human understanding that define our approach. This collaboration reflects our long-term commitment to innovation that is purposeful and customer-centric.”

By bringing together Al Fardan Exchange’s strong local presence and AlfaNow’s global capabilities, the partnership is set to enhance customer confidence in cross-border payments while expanding choice and convenience across key remittance corridors.

In the months ahead, AlfaNow will continue pursuing expansion through additional partnerships across the GCC and beyond, with ambitions to shape the future of international transfers and cement its status as a cross-border payments platform of choice.

About AlfaNow:

AlfaNow is a cross-border payments company built for how the world moves money today. It combines smart technology with deep regional expertise to enable secure, efficient, and compliant money movement across key international corridors.

AlfaNow brings a modern, digital-first approach to cross-border payments. Licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE, the platform is built for organisations that require scale, reliability, and transparency in global transactions.

At its core, AlfaNow is about people, ambition, and opportunity. AlfaNow simplifies cross-border payments for individuals and businesses alike, removing friction from financial flows and enabling confident connectivity beyond borders.

AlfaNow partners with 4,300+ banks across 125+ countries and provides access to 160,000+ payout locations worldwide.

To learn more, visit: alfanow.com

About Al Fardan Exchange

Al Fardan Exchange is a member of the Al Fardan Group, which has roots stretching back to 1954. Emerging from a seafaring and pearl-trading tradition into commercial trade, the Al Fardan name is built on a solid foundation of security and reliability. Leveraging the Group’s diversified business interests and successful operations in real estate, high-end jewellery, and financial services, Al Fardan Exchange has global reach, with trust and credibility as its core values.

Established in 1971, Al Fardan Exchange has had the unique opportunity to support communities that have helped build this nation by bringing life to their dreams, both here and in their home countries. Today, Al Fardan Exchange is incredibly proud to serve the UAE’s cosmopolitan community through its strong network of 92+ branches across all Emirates, along with a state-of-the-art AlfaPay App for money transfers and payments. Reinforced by strong relationships with over 150 global corresponding banks, financial institutions, and other financial service providers, Al Fardan Exchange offers secure transactions that firmly place reliability and trust in the forefront.

To learn more about Al Fardan Exchange, visit alfardanexchange.com

For all media inquiries, contact:

Ruder Finn Atteline

Email: alfanow@ruderfinnatteline.com