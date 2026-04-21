Dubai, UAE: SolitAir, the UAE’s dedicated B2B airport-to-airport cargo airline based at Dubai World Central (DWC), has secured ACC3 designation from the Belgian Civil Aviation Authority (BCAA), authorising the carrier to operate secure cargo and mail services into the European Union.

The certification came into effect on 19 March 2026, marking a major milestone in SolitAir’s international growth strategy and accelerating its planned expansion into Europe. Prior to receiving ACC3 approval, SolitAir had already obtained the European Union Aviation Safety Agency’s (EASA) Third Country Operator (TCO) authorisation, further reinforcing its compliance with Europe’s rigorous aviation regulatory framework.

The ACC3 designation - short for Air Cargo or Mail Carrier operating into the Union from a Third Country Airport - is a mandatory regulatory requirement for airlines transporting cargo into the EU from third countries. It confirms that the airline’s operations, cargo handling processes, and supply chain security protocols meet the European Union’s stringent aviation security standards.

“This is another significant milestone in SolitAir’s growth journey since launching operations just 16 months ago,” said Hamdi Osman, Founder and CEO of SolitAir. “Receiving ACC3 designation is a strong vote of confidence from one of the world’s most highly regulated aviation markets. It validates the strength of our operational and security standards while opening a clear pathway for our next phase of international expansion beyond the Global South, where we already serve 51 destinations across the GCC, Africa, the Indian Subcontinent and China.”

The ACC3 designation enables SolitAir to transport cargo between DWC and EU destinations within the six-hour operating radius of its expanding Boeing 737-800 BCF fleet.

SolitAir currently operates a fleet of seven Boeing 737-800 BCF freighters and plans to expand to 20 aircraft by end 2027, with the objective of connecting the UAE with more than 31 countries during its first phase of operations, including key European cargo hubs.

Operating from its 220,000-square-foot logistics hub at DWC, the airline’s growing fleet and enhanced international operating scope will significantly strengthen network reach and increase capacity on high-demand trade routes linking the Global South with Europe.

About SolitAir

Headquartered at Dubai World Central (DWC), SolitAir is the UAE’s dedicated B2B, airport-to-airport, express, middle mile cargo airline, focused on enabling fast, reliable, and efficient movement of goods between key global trade hubs across the Global South. Designed to complement freight forwarders, integrators, airlines, SMEs, and e-commerce businesses, SolitAir offers a flexible and customer-centric approach to air cargo logistics, achieving a 98%+ on-time delivery rate across its network. What sets the company apart is its integrated platform providing four core service verticals—scheduled flights, charters, program services, and ACMI—allowing tailored solutions across both high-demand and underserved routes. With a rapidly expanding network, SolitAir connects Dubai to major markets across the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Subcontinent, STAN-countries, China and beyond. The airline is equipped to handle a wide range of cargo, including Dangerous Goods, Pharmaceuticals, Perishables (including meat, chicken, fish, and frozen goods), Valuable Goods, Vulnerable Goods, Oversized Freight, and e-commerce shipments. It operates a modern fleet of Boeing 737-800 freighters, ensuring efficiency, reliability, and consistent performance. Since its launch, SolitAir has demonstrated strong growth, achieving key operational milestones ahead of schedule and earning early industry recognition. Founded and led by Hamdi Osman, a seasoned aviation leader with over three decades of experience, the company is driven by a highly skilled team committed to delivering speed, flexibility, and excellence across every shipment.



For further information, please contact:

Nabil Moufarrej

Chief Marketing Officer, SolitAir

Cell: +971 55 988 3784 | E: nmoufarrej@solitairholding.com

