A dedicated Emirati talent programme actively recruiting across technical and corporate functions

Investing in the people, technology and capabilities shaping next-generation construction delivery

Dubai, UAE – Innovo Group, the leading construction company across the UAE's built environment, has been certified as a Top Employer 2026 by the Top Employers Institute for the second consecutive year, as the company continues to expand and invest in workforce wellbeing, technology-enabled operations, and long-term talent development across its UAE business.

The recognition comes during a period of significant growth for the company, which created more than 1,700 jobs across the UAE over the past 12 months.

The certification follows an independent assessment across organisational areas including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Wellbeing, and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

Innovo’s workforce now exceeds 17,000 employees representing more than 56 nationalities, with women holding 40 percent of c-suite roles across the group. The company is also expanding its dedicated Emirati talent programme across engineering, project management, commercial, technology, and corporate functions, supporting broader UAE workforce development and Emiratisation priorities.

Innovo embeds wellbeing and workforce support directly into project environments. The company has established bespoke wellness and training hubs across major UAE construction sites and its head office, creating dedicated spaces for physical wellbeing, learning, and employee development. Combined with technology-enabled health and safety systems, real-time workforce monitoring, and a 24/7 Employee Assistance Programme for employees and their families, the approach reflects Innovo’s belief that workforce wellbeing is integral to safety, productivity, and operational performance.

Mariam Azmy, Chief People Officer at Innovo Group, said: “The strength of any organisation is ultimately defined by its people. In construction, culture, wellbeing and workforce support cannot be treated as standalone HR initiatives. They directly influence safety, productivity, and operational performance. Being recognised as a Top Employer for the second consecutive year reinforces our commitment to building a workplace where people can grow, contribute, and perform at their best.”

About Innovo

Innovo is an industry leader in construction and development across the built environment, specialising in the design, engineering, construction, development and infrastructure financing of major real estate projects across four continents.

A front-runner and innovator in the built environment, Innovo’s vast and varied portfolio includes more than 130 ongoing projects, encompassing luxury residential developments, villa communities, educational facilities, hospitality, commercial and transport hubs, and critical urban infrastructure.

Innovo is headquartered in London, UK with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Toronto, Cairo, Dakar and Luanda. For more information, visit www.innovogroup.com.

For more PR information, please contact:

Weber Shandwick

Karan Narsinghani

Associate Director

Email: KNarsinghani@webershandwick.com