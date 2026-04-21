All 285 blades for the 14MW turbines are being manufactured in the UK at Siemens Gamesa’s factory in Hull

When complete, the 1.4 GW East Anglia THREE project will produce enough clean power for more than 1.3 million homes

London/Abu Dhabi: ScottishPower and Masdar’s East Anglia THREE offshore windfarm has set a UK offshore wind record with the installation of its first turbine – the first in the UK to feature 115 metre blades, each one longer than a Premier League football pitch.

All 285 of the record-breaking blades for the project’s 95 turbines are being manufactured in the UK at Siemens Gamesa’s factory in Hull.

Standing around 262 metres tall – higher than the observation deck at the Shard – the 14MW Siemens Gamesa turbines have a rotor diameter of 236 metres.

A single revolution of just one turbine will produce enough electricity to power a UK home for more than four days, charge around 1,700 mobile phones, or brew nearly a thousand cups of tea.

Charlie Jordan, ScottishPower Renewables CEO said: “This is a defining moment – and a UK industry first – for ScottishPower, Iberdrola and Masdar as we celebrate and accelerate the deployment of homegrown renewable energy at scale.

“East Anglia THREE will be the biggest and most powerful offshore windfarm in our portfolio. That means billions of pounds invested in UK and global supply chains; thousands of jobs supported during construction; more than a hundred long-term roles created in the East of England; and greater energy security, with more clean power coming on to the grid than ever before.

“This achievement is testament to successful collaboration with our strategic investment partner, Masdar, and the dedication and excellence of our own teams and supply chain partners. East Anglia THREE will play a crucial role in the UK’s clean energy future and it’s fantastic to see our vision come to life.”

Located off the Suffolk coast in the UK, East Anglia THREE will be one of the world’s largest offshore windfarms when it comes into operation, delivering enough homegrown, clean electricity to power the equivalent of 1.3 million British homes.

Husain Al Meer, Director of Global Offshore Wind at Masdar said: “This is a milestone moment for the UK’s offshore wind sector, with the completion of the first turbine for East Anglia THREE representing a truly monumental achievement. We are proud to work alongside ScottishPower and Iberdrola to bring this project to fruition and to be playing our part in securing the UK’s clean energy future, while helping to create jobs and drive sustainable growth. We see tremendous potential for offshore wind, not just in the UK but across the wider European market, where offshore wind can provide critical energy security, power economic progress and help nations achieve their clean energy objectives.”

The blades used on the East Anglia THREE turbines are seven metres longer than the previous record of 108 metres – also manufactured by Siemens Gamesa.

Darren Davidson, UK Head of Siemens Energy and Siemens Gamesa, said: “These are the biggest blades ever built for a project in UK waters – a real landmark for offshore wind. We’re proud that these record-breaking blades have been manufactured at our factory in Hull, where we now employ more than 1,400 people, and where we’re also investing in the future by training our next generation of workers through a well-established and successful apprenticeship scheme.”

The turbine installation was executed by Cadeler’s O-class Wind Osprey jack-up vessel, which will be joined later this month by the next generation P-class Wind Pace on its first deployment in European waters as the installation programme continues.

Mikkel Gleerup, Cadeler CEO said: “We are proud to support ScottishPower Renewables and Masdar on East Anglia THREE – our first project together and a strong starting point for future collaboration.

“By deploying two of our vessels in parallel, we can maintain a consistent and efficient installation pace throughout the campaign. This also marks Wind Pace’s first project in European waters since her delivery last year. Built to install the next generation of turbines, she brings increased capacity and operational flexibility, enhancing installation efficiency and supporting a more streamlined programme. Together, this strengthens our ability to deliver safely, reliably and at scale.”

The £4 billion East Anglia THREE project benefits from long-term revenue security through a 15-year CPI-linked Contract for Difference (CfD) awarded in the UK Government’s AR4 and AR6 auctions, as well as a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Amazon signed in 2024. More than 2,300 jobs have been supported during construction, with 100 long-term roles, based in the East of England, created across its lifetime.

About ScottishPower

ScottishPower is part of the Iberdrola Group, one of the world’s largest integrated utility companies and a global leader in electrification. It has invested £30 billion in the UK over the last 15 years and will invest another £24bn - £18m every working day - in the UK between 2024 and 2028.

ScottishPower is the only vertically integrated energy company in the UK with businesses that operate from power to plug. Its ScottishPower Renewables business has over 40 operational offshore and onshore windfarm and solar sites generating enough green electricity to power around two million homes. It’s currently building two new offshore windfarms off the Suffolk coast, including the £4 billion East Anglia THREE – a joint venture with Masdar.

SP Energy Networks owns four regulated electricity network businesses in the UK and keeps electricity flowing to around 12 million people across a network spanning more than 170,000 kilometres.

And ScottishPower’s customer business supplies 4.2m customers with gas and electricity as well as offering clean technology like solar, ev charging and heat pumps for homes and businesses.

Together, they help ScottishPower deliver a better future, quicker.

scottishpower.com

About Masdar

Established in 2006, Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is leading the global energy transformation by investing in, developing and operating renewable energy projects that deliver commercial returns while providing reliable, affordable clean power worldwide.

With over 20 years’ experience in renewables, Masdar has a diverse, derisked portfolio totaling over 65 gigawatts (GW) across six continents, including the world’s fastest-growing energy markets.

Jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC and Mubadala, Masdar is driving the scale-up of renewables worldwide, targeting a portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030.

For more information, please visit: https://www.masdar.ae and connect: facebook.com/Masdar.ae and x.com/Masdar