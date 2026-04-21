FUJAIRAH - Yas Clinic Group announced it has been selected to manage and operate Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in the Emirate of Fujairah, in a move reflecting institutional confidence in its operational and clinical capabilities. The step also strengthens the hospital’s role as a nationally significant provider of tertiary and quaternary healthcare services.

The hospital spans 89,000 square metres and currently offers 222 beds, with the capacity to expand to more than 357 beds as demand grows. The facility provides world-class tertiary care, delivered through advanced technology, dedicated specialties, and holistic patient services.

Sheikh Khalifa Hospital features state-of-the-art emergency and trauma services, equipped with advanced imaging and diagnostic systems such as CT and MRI, as well as 55 outpatient clinics that cater to a wide range of medical needs.

The hospital also includes three centres of excellence in Burn Treatment, Rehabilitation, and Trauma Care, each supported by modern therapeutic technology and highly skilled care teams.

"We are honoured to take on the management of Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in Fujairah — a facility that represents the very best of the UAE’s healthcare vision. This opportunity allows us to build on an exceptional foundation, blending compassionate care with advanced medical technology that truly serves patients and their families," said Mubasher Maqbool, Acting Chief Executive Officer at Yas Clinic Khalifa City.

Dr. Maysoon bin Karam, Chief Medical Officer at Yas Clinic Khalifa City, stated, “At Yas Clinic – Khalifa City, we advance healthcare through clinical excellence, specialised expertise, and integrated medical technologies. Our management of Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in Fujairah is a strategic step to strengthen disease management, expand specialised services, and deliver evidence-based care within a future-ready healthcare system."