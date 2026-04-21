CAIRO, EGYPT - Accor has signed a landmark hotel management agreement with MAVEN Developments to introduce TRIBE Ain Sokhna at Baymount, marking the brand’s debut in Egypt and advancing the Group’s strategic expansion in high-growth leisure destinations.



The 150-key beachfront hotel will be the first TRIBE property in the country and feature two restaurants, a swimming pool, private beach access, gym, and spa, alongside design-led social spaces that reflect how people live today: socially, fluidly and without unnecessary formality.



The signing reflects a deliberate move beyond capital-centric growth. As Egypt’s hospitality sector diversifies geographically, Accor is expanding its presence along the Red Sea corridor, reflecting growing investor confidence in Ain Sokhna’s evolution as a strategic leisure market.



Located within easy reach of Cairo and offering direct beach access, TRIBE Ain Sokhna at Baymount will cater to both domestic and international travelers. The destination’s growing appeal as a short-stay and weekend retreat for Cairo residents, combined with rising international interest, aligns strongly with TRIBE’s culturally engaged, socially curious audience seeking energy, creativity and connection.



Founded in Australia in 2017, TRIBE celebrates the bold, the diverse and the intelligently designed, delivering everything guests need and nothing they don’t. Each hotel reflects a clear point of view: bold design with purpose, thoughtfully curated spaces and vibrant social energy that transform hotels into active neighborhood destinations.



Supported by infrastructure expansion, mixed-use development and rising second-home demand, Ain Sokhna is emerging as a strategic extension of Cairo’s urban expansion and a growing leisure destination.



Raki Phillips, Regional President for the Premium, Midscale & Economy division across the Middle East & Africa & Türkiye at Accor said: “Egypt remains a priority growth market for Accor, supported by strong tourism fundamentals and increasing demand for new hospitality experiences. Our partnership with MAVEN Developments reflects our shared long-term confidence in the country and in Ain Sokhna’s evolution as a premier leisure hub. The launch of TRIBE in Egypt marks a key milestone in diversifying our portfolio and introducing a bold, design-driven concept that will resonate strongly with today’s travelers.”



MAVEN Developments stands as a leading real estate developer with a nationwide portfolio exceeding 5,000 keys in multiple destinations, supported by a rapidly expanding pipeline of premium mixed-use and residential communities. Following the successful launch of its flagship development Baymount in Al Galala, Ain Sokhna strategically located adjacent to Egypt’s International Sea Gateway Marina, the company has taken a decisive step into the hospitality sector. This strategic expansion seamlessly complements MAVEN’s diversified real estate portfolio, reinforcing its vision of delivering fully integrated lifestyle destinations across all its developments.



Dr. Hossam El Sharkawy, Chief Executive Officer of MAVEN Developments said: “We recognize Ain Sokhna as one of Egypt’s premier lifestyle destinations, fueled by transformative infrastructure and its future evolution as Greater Cairo’s first-home seafront gateway. Partnering with Accor to debut the TRIBE brand in Egypt at our flagship Baymount development underscores our confidence in the region’s potential and our dedication to delivering design-forward hospitality. This collaboration not only introduces a unique guest experience but significantly elevates the long-term value and prestige of our entire development portfolio.”



The signing aligns with Egypt’s Vision 2030 strategy to increase tourist arrivals and expand hospitality infrastructure nationwide. As the leading international hotel operator in Egypt, Accor continues to scale its presence through disciplined brand diversification and asset-light partnerships, working with forward-thinking developers to introduce high-performing brands in growth markets.



With a rapidly expanding pipeline across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific, TRIBE’s entry into Egypt reinforces Accor’s disciplined approach to brand diversification and its commitment to introducing innovative concepts aligned with market demand.



Upon its debut, TRIBE Ain Sokhna at Baymount is expected to become a landmark addition to the destination, reinforcing Ain Sokhna’s rise as a premier Red Sea leisure hub and contributing meaningfully to Egypt’s next chapter of hospitality growth.



Contact media relations:

Cybelle Daou Khadij

Director of Communications

Middle East, Africa and Türkiye

Cybelle.daou@accor.com