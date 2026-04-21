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Major Gulf equity markets registered an early rebound on Tuesday on reports that Iran is considering participation in peace talks with the United States in Pakistan, raising cautious hopes for diplomacy as the two-week ceasefire nears its end.
A senior Iranian official told Reuters on Monday that Tehran was "positively reviewing" participation efforts by Pakistan to mediate, including moves aimed at ending a U.S. blockade of Iranian ports, which has emerged as a major obstacle to reviving negotiations.
However, the official stressed that no final decision had been taken, while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said continued U.S. violations of the ceasefire remained a serious impediment to the diplomatic process.
Iran's top negotiator and parliament speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, reiterated that Tehran would not negotiate under threat. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — which carries about a fifth of global oil supply — remained limited.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 0.5%, with Al Rajhi Bank rising 0.6% and Saudi Arabian Mining Co adding 0.8%.
However, oil major Saudi Aramco eased 0.2%.
Brent crude futures declined 54 cents, or 0.6%, to $94.94 a barrel.
Dubai's main share index - which declined more than 2% in the previous session - advanced 0.8%, led by a 1.2% rise in top lender Emirates NBD.
In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.4%.
The Qatari index rose 0.5%, with the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank rising 0.7%.
(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)