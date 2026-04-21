Major Gulf equity markets registered an early rebound on Tuesday on reports ​that Iran ⁠is considering participation in peace talks with the ‌United States in Pakistan, raising cautious hopes for diplomacy as the two-week ​ceasefire nears its end.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters on ​Monday that Tehran was "positively ​reviewing" participation efforts by Pakistan to mediate, including moves aimed at ending a U.S. blockade ⁠of Iranian ports, which has emerged as a major obstacle to reviving negotiations.

However, the official stressed that no final decision had been taken, while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas ​Araqchi said continued ‌U.S. violations ⁠of the ⁠ceasefire remained a serious impediment to the diplomatic process.

Iran's top negotiator ​and parliament speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, reiterated ‌that Tehran would not negotiate ⁠under threat. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — which carries about a fifth of global oil supply — remained limited.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 0.5%, with Al Rajhi Bank rising 0.6% and Saudi Arabian Mining Co adding 0.8%.

However, oil major Saudi Aramco eased 0.2%.

Brent crude futures declined 54 cents, or 0.6%, to $94.94 a barrel.

Dubai's ‌main share index - which declined more than 2% ⁠in the previous session - advanced 0.8%, ​led by a 1.2% rise in top lender Emirates NBD.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.4%.

The Qatari index ​rose 0.5%, ‌with the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National ⁠Bank rising 0.7%.

(Reporting by ​Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)