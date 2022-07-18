DIFC is the region’s largest Wealth and Asset Management hub with over 250 companies overseeing more than USD 450bn assets under management

Dubai, UAE: Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, today announced that Lord Abbett (Middle East) Limited, a leading asset manager has received approval from the DFSA to operate its first and only Middle East office.

The approval will enable Lord Abbett to bring its investment and client-led proposition to the Middle East investment community. Lord Abbett has more than 50 years of experience in multi-sector credit investment and an impressive depth of analytical credit research. The firm will use its DIFC presence to deliver relevant investment solutions and deepen relationships with regional asset owners.

Lord Abbett joins more than 250 leading wealth and asset managers at DIFC, the region’s largest Wealth and Asset Management hub. Collectively, these firms oversee more than USD 450 billion of assets under management and over 100 significant domiciled funds.

DIFC’s strategic position helps wealth and asset managers access emerging wealth across the fast-growing markets across the Middle East, Asia and South Africa region. The Centre provides wealth and asset managers with direct access to institutional and high-net-worth individuals seeking conventional and alternative investment products. With an independent and internationally recognised common law system, combined with a robust and dynamic regulatory environment, DIFC provides an attractive jurisdiction for wealth and asset management firms.

James Savastano, Senior Executive Officer and Head of MEA at Lord Abbett said: “We are delighted to launch our MEA business within DIFC. This strategic hub will allow us to serve our regional client base even better by operating closer to them, while also bringing the full breadth of Lord Abbett’s investment capabilities to the Middle East market.”

Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority, said: “DIFC is home to more than 250 wealth and asset management firms, making us the largest and most important hub for the sector in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region. The opening of Lord Abbett’s first and only Middle East office at DIFC reflects our reputation and reaffirms the opportunity for asset management companies in the region. DIFC continues to strengthen its global position as one of the world's leading financial centres by attracting firms like Lord Abbett who are bringing their legacy experience as well as commitment to help us shape the future of finance.”

Among the 3,644 registered companies, DIFC hosts 17 of the top 20 banks in the world, 25 of the 30 most key banks globally, five of the top ten insurance companies, five of the most prominent ten asset management firms, and many more world-leading law firms and advisory firms.

About Lord Abbett

Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC is an independent, employee-owned Global Asset Manager whose sole focus is Asset Management. Founded in 1929, we have continued to evolve our investment-led proposition to serve our global client base effectively. We were the first Multi Sector Credit investor dating back to 1971 and have been managing solutions for clients in this space for over 50 years. This investment philosophy has become the core foundation of our depth of cross asset credit expertise. As of Dec 31, 2021, clients have entrusted us with $255bn of capital which we actively invest and align with our overarching mission of securing a sustainable future for our clients, our people and our world.

We were named one of the Best Places to Work in Money Management for the second consecutive year in 2021 by Pensions & Investments, as well as a Best Place to Work in the Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 72 countries with an approximate population of 3 billion and an estimated GDP of USD 7.7 trillion.

With an 18-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of almost 30,000 professionals working across over 3,600 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

