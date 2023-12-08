Dubai, UAE: In a groundbreaking collaboration that transcends boundaries, London Gate, UAE's premium real estate developer and Franck Muller, the Swiss luxury watch manufacturer held an official signing ceremony to announce their partnership with the promise to bring the epitome of timeless elegance to the world of real estate.

A global trendsetter in the horology industry for the past three decades, this collaboration marks Franck Muller’s entry into the world of real estate, making this project yet another a trailblazer in the industry - true to the brand’s reputation and stature.

London Gate’s much-anticipated development in Dubai Marina at 450m, is set to make its mark as the tallest residential tower; branded residential tower; and the tallest residential clock tower in the world, promising to redefine the Dubai skyline while setting international standards for luxury living with spectacular views.

Eman Taha, CEO of London Gate, said, “After our debut in the UAE real estate market, with our sold-out projects Maya V and Nadine I&II, we are now thrilled to unveil our masterpiece in collaboration with iconic watchmaker Frank Muller. With our latest project, where architectural opulence meets timeless luxury - we bring Frank Muller’s first-ever branded residences. With this partnership, we aim to reinstate the standards of sophistication and elegance, creating a living experience that reflects the brand values and vision of both London Gate and Frank Muller. An exclusive branded residential project; this will stand as a testament to our commitment to crafting unparalleled and never-seen spaces that resonate with our brand partner’s essence and prestige”.

Erol Baliyan, Managing Director, Frank Muller, said "We are delighted to expand in the Middle East with this unprecedented partnership with London Gate. We have been strategically exploring the branded residential market in the UAE to bring the heritage of brand excellence to the realm of real estate. We are glad to find the right partner with a reputed realtor like London Gate who shares our brand vision and believes in the values of Franck Muller. It is incredible to launch Franck Muller's first-ever real estate collaboration in a world-class city like Dubai, known to be one of the most vibrant, luxurious, and developed cities in the world.

This marks the beginning of a new chapter for our brand. We are excited to introduce a record-breaking legacy for Franck Muller which is slated to be the first of many iconic ventures that will unfold globally."

Renowned designers have been brought on board to ensure that every aspect of project reflects the iconic design and brand association synonymous with both London Gate and Frank Muller. The project is more than just a residential building; it is a living masterpiece that seamlessly blends architectural opulence with the timeless prestige of Frank Muller.

The luxurious residential project will be officially unveiled in January 2024 and residents can expect a handover by 2026.

About London Gate

London Gate is a pioneering real estate developer dedicated to transforming Dubai's skyline through architectural innovation, design excellence, and a relentless pursuit of quality. With a rich portfolio of exceptional developments, London Gate embodies the essence of luxury living by seamlessly blending London's timeless elegance with Dubai's urban dynamism.

They have announced plans to deliver 2,000 high-end residential units across prime locations in Dubai over the next six months. The key upcoming projects that promise ‘Extraordinary Living’ include sold-out projects like Nadine I & II and Maya V.

For more information please visit https://londongate.ae/

About One Broker Group

An award-winning real estate agency focused on selling prestigious and renowned residential properties in the UAE - One Broker Group (OBG) will be exclusive sales partner for London Gate developments.