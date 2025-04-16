Dubai, UAE – LMD, a real estate developer with a diverse portfolio spanning the UAE, Egypt, Spain, and Greece, today unveiled Taiyo Residences in Dubai during the International Property Show 2025.

Built around the philosophy of light and space, the AED 400 million residential development located at Wasl Gate is slated for handover in Q1 2028. The concept of "Designed by Light" drives the architectural vision of the project, with every detail meticulously crafted to harness the power of natural illumination. This design approach fosters serene, tranquil living environments where light seamlessly integrates with space, enhancing the overall resident experience.

Commenting on the launch, Hamad Al Abbar, Managing Partner of LMD UAE stated: "Taiyo Residences goes beyond real estate. It’s a lifestyle sculpted by light. We are thrilled to introduce a project that offers premium living spaces while fostering a sense of connection and community. With its thoughtful design and integration of both outdoor and indoor amenities, Taiyo symbolizes our commitment to providing spaces that enhance both well-being and quality of life."

Taiyo Residences features 379 thoughtfully designed units, including studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments. The design impeccably blends both indoor and outdoor spaces, ensuring year-round comfort and convenience for residents.

A wide range of amenities is available to support every aspect of modern living, from fitness and wellness to recreation and relaxation. Residents can enjoy state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor gyms, a lap pool, a beach pool, and a kids' pool, a kids’ area as well as an outdoor martial arts studio and a paddle court.

For socializing and entertainment, the development offers a BBQ area, gaming lounge, table tennis, billiards, and a PlayStation zone. In addition, dedicated wellness spaces include co-working areas, a quiet zone, reading lounges, and a coffee bar, all designed to enhance the resident experience.

Taiyo Residences offers excellent proximity to key destinations. Residents can easily reach the Energy Metro Station, Festival Plaza, mosques and churches in just 2-5 minutes. For those driving, major attractions such as Ibn Battuta Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, and Mall of the Emirates are just 5-10 minutes away, providing convenient access to shopping, entertainment, and leisure.

Ascending with quiet confidence, Taiyo Residences’ façade is an impressive display of thoroughly crafted elegance. Its subtle interplay of glass, steel, and earth tones hints at the bespoke world within, earning it the distinction of being a precursor to a curated lifestyle. Floor-to-ceiling windows reflect the changing hues of the sky, while spacious balconies in the distance extend an invitation to step out and soak in breathtaking panoramic views.

Visit LMD UAE at the International Property Show 2025, Dubai World Trade Centre from April 14 to 16 — Sheikh Saeed Hall 2, Booth B40 — to explore Taiyo Residences and other projects.

About LMD

Founded in 2007, LMD has redefined the real estate landscape with transformative residential and commercial projects across Dubai, Egypt, Spain, and Greece. With a commitment to community-centric experiences and innovative design, LMD has taken conventional real estate norms to the next level, delivering iconic mixed-use developments and unparalleled living spaces.

In 2011, LMD UAE was established to further elevate Dubai's real estate market, delivering projects such as Continental Tower, Rukan, Boutique XII, Marina Living, Boutique 23, La Boutique, and The Pier Residence. With over 3,379 units across Dubai, LMD UAE continues to set new standards of luxury living.

For more information, please visit: lmduae.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Keel Comms

support@keelcomms.com