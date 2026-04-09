Muscat: Liva Group, one of GCC’s leading insurance providers, signed a strategic partnership agreement with Injaz Oman to deliver financial literacy workshops and youth empowerment programmes across the Sultanate. The signing ceremony, held in Muscat, formalises a key initiative under Liva Group’s 2026 Corporate Social Responsibility strategy, guided by the company’s “Empowering Progress Together” strategy.

Through the partnership, Liva Group will sponsor and support a series of structured workshops delivered via Injaz Oman’s established educational programmes. Targeting students and young Omanis entering the workforce, the initiative will equip participants with practical knowledge in personal financial planning, risk awareness, and insurance literacy building the economic confidence they need to make informed decisions and secure their futures.

Dr Dhafir Al Shanfari, Group Chief Operating Officer of Liva Group, said: “This partnership is a natural evolution of the strong relationship we have built with Injaz Oman. Financial literacy is the foundation of a secure future - and doubling down on that, for Oman’s youth, is as important to us as the protection we provide every day”.

Khaula Al Harthi, Chief Executive Officer of Injaz Oman, said: “Financial literacy is one of the most transformative skills a young person can develop, and this partnership with Liva Group reflects a shared commitment to making that knowledge accessible. Liva brings not only resources but genuine expertise in risk and financial planning and that combination will make these workshops truly impactful for the young Omanis we serve.”

The 2026 programme is expected to reach +2000 students and young professionals across Oman. Liva Group employees will also participate as mentors and volunteer facilitators, reflecting the company’s commitment to meaningful, hands-on community engagement.

About Liva Group

Liva is a leading insurance group operating across the GCC, dedicated to empowering individuals, businesses, and communities through comprehensive, tailored insurance solutions. With a team of over 1,200 professionals, Liva serves almost 2 million customers across Oman, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain. The Group continues to expand its regional presence and strengthen its long-term growth strategy, reflecting its commitment to protecting what matters most.



About Injaz

INJAZ Oman was founded in the Sultanate in 2006. Over 70,000 students from across Oman in over 35 universities and colleges benefit from INJAZ Oman’s programs annually, with the participation of over 500 volunteers from the private sector. In 2016, INJAZ Oman earned one of the most prestigious awards in Oman, which was “The Entrepreneurship Award for Best Educational Initiative”. The Entrepreneurship Award is overseen by Riyada, the Public Authority for SME Development. The organisation provides vital programs that not only contribute to the development of young people skills but they also empower and enhance their innovative and leadership abilities that qualify young people adequately to go into labour market and begin their careers with confidence as they discover with INJAZ their potential skills through several specialised courses run by a group of private sector pioneers, who offer the essence of their practical and scientific experience and the secrets of their success.