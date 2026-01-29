Dubai, UAE: In a year shaped by collective moments and shared energy, LINKVIVA brought more than 1.5 million people together across the UAE in 2025, delivering over 13 flagships experiences across tourism, culture, wellness, sport, and destination marketing. From city-wide sporting moments to immersive desert destinations and purpose-led wellness platforms, LINKVIVA’s 2025 portfolio reflected a year driven by scale, emotion and meaningful human connection.

Known for delivering some of the nation’s most complex and high attendance experiences, the agency continued to redefine what large-scale public engagement looks like in the region. Signature moments included transforming Sheikh Zayed Road into a city-wide running track for Dubai Run, building immersive desert destinations such as Liwa Village, and shaping the region's largest wellness festival - Kayan Wellness Festival.

Major events delivered this year included MOTB 2025 which included The Bloc with Dubai Economy and Tourism, the award-winning Kayan Wellness Festival with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, the Fahid Island Watersports Festival presented by Aldar, a mega celebration hosted by Miral and the 10th Anniversary of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. LINKVIVA also successfully delivered ongoing events like Fahid Island Wellness Calendar, Saadiyat Sales Centre Activations, alongside largescale national projects including Dubai Run and Dubai Ride as well as marketing for the Emirates Villages Run Series and Liwa International Festival.

“A powerful experience is one that people feel, not just attend,” said Niousha Ehsan,Co-Founder and Chief Energy Officer at LINKVIVA. “Our focus has always been on creating moments that move communities, spark emotion, and contribute to the collective heartbeat of the nation. 2025 reflects the evolution of our agency, driven by collaboration, sustainability, and a commitment to continuously elevate the UAE’s position in experiential creativity.”

Sustainability as a Core Design Principle

Throughout 2025, LINKVIVA embedded sustainability across strategy, design, production and on-ground operations. Each experience was developed using a sustainability framework that prioritized energy efficiency, material reuse, waste reduction and innovation-led supplier partnerships.

The agency expanded its collaboration with Kilo Energy, integrating renewable mobile power solutions, including solar-supported battery systems. This approach reduced reliance on diesel generators, lowered on-ground emissions and enabled cleaner, quieter event environments across key zones.

Both Liwa Village and the Kayan Wellness Festival advanced LINKVIVA’s sustainability agenda through renewable energy infrastructure, on-site battery storage, waste segregation points, and low-impact materials, contributing to measurable reductions in fuel usage and operational footprint.

Industry Recognition and Community Impact

LINKVIVA’s work throughout 2025 received multiple industry shortlisting’s, including recognition for Best Community Event for Kayan Wellness Festival and Best Event Marketing Campaign for the Liwa International Festival. The Kayan Wellness Festival was awarded Best Festival of the Year in the Middle East, recognizing its excellence in experience design, wellness programming, community engagement and destination impact.

With over two decades of experience and long-standing partnerships across government and private sectors, LINKVIVA continues to lead the creation of large-scale public experiences that strengthen the UAE’s cultural, tourism and community agenda.

The Year Ahead: A Vision for 2026 and Beyond

As LINKVIVA looks to the next chapter, the focus shifts toward deeper community connection, bolder creative ambition, and greater long-term impact. Guided by its purpose of crafting legacies, LINKVIVA designs experiences that extend beyond moments in time, creating lasting cultural, social and destination value. The agency will continue to expand its sustainability frameworks, strengthen destination storytelling and raise the benchmark for large-scale experiences across the UAE. “2026 is set to be a defining year,” added Ehsan. “We enter the new season with renewed purpose and ambition. Our goal is to craft experiences that ignite emotion, unite communities and leave a lasting imprint on the cultural fabric of the nation. We are ready to build what has never been built and imagine what has not yet been imagined.”

The journey ahead promises new ideas, new energy, and new chapters of impact driven by creativity, purpose, and the spirit of the UAE.

