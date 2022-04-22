Dubai, United Arab Emirates:– LG Electronics has received the highest possible rating in the 2021 MindClick Sustainability Assessment Program (MSAP) for Marriott International. As a supplier of hotel TVs and digital signage displays for 14 Marriott brands, LG has earned the “Leader” rating for seven consecutive years and remains the only display manufacturer to receive the distinction.

Announced ahead of Earth Day, the “Leader” rating demonstrates LG’s “exemplary use of environmentally and socially responsible practices throughout the life cycle of all product lines, from material choice to end-of-life solutions,” verified by MindClick through a rigorous audit process. The MSAP is an annual assessment of Marriott suppliers that evaluates the sustainability of their products’ lifecycle.

Suppliers are evaluated on all aspects of their product, including sourcing, manufacturing, packaging, distribution and product disposal, and are recognized in one of three levels: Starter, Achiever and Leader. The assessment program evaluates suppliers in their operational footprint with environmental and social metrics such as energy, carbon, and water reduction, and human and labor rights, as well as the products they supply. It also measures metrics such as carbon footprint from product use and distribution, recyclability, as well as use of sustainable materials and chemicals. In 2021, LG achieved top scores in seven of the nine evaluation categories.

Hotel TVs and displays from LG Business Solutions earned Leader status in several key categories:

“Social” with required human and labor policies including zero tolerance for forced or compulsory labor, discrimination, child labor and human trafficking.

“Environmental” with footprints completed and reduction targets set for energy reduction, reduced carbon emissions, water reduction and reduced waste in the facilities used to manufacture products.

“Distribution” through the use of transportation carriers that are EPA SmartWay certified and adhere to a cap on greenhouse gas emissions.

“Guest Health” with products that reduce toxins through compliance with chemicals of serious concern.

“End of Use” and “Facility Impact” with products that are recyclable and packaged in recyclable materials, and have end-of-life solutions identified.

-Ends-

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 63 billion in 2021. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, and automotive components. Its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

Media Contacts

LG Electronics Gulf FZE

Eileen Park

Email: eileen.park@lge.com

LG-One

Assele Kahwaji

Email: Assele.Kahwaji@lg-one.com