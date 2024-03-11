Awarded the SportsTech Startup of the Year by Gitex, Grintafy is recognized as the premier career development platform for aspiring footballers in the Middle East.

Grintafy will leverage the unique technological infrastructure, ecosystem, and expertise of the world’s leading SportFi company to accelerate its web3 transition and international growth.

Chiliz is launching operations in Riyadh to back football projects in line with Vision 2030’s tech-driven transformation goals



Jeddah: – Chiliz and Grintafy are delighted to announce a new agreement that will see the leading SportFi company known for its pioneering Chiliz Chain and Socios.com platform become a strategic investor and partner in the premier career development platform for aspiring footballers in the Middle East.



With almost 2 million users, Grintafy stands as the largest talent discovery platform in the Middle East and has already received substantial investment from state-owned Saudi Aramco Waed Ventures. It has formed partnerships with leading football organizations across the Middle East, alongside clubs in some of the world’s most prestigious leagues, including LaLiga and the Premier League, as well as elite academies globally.



AwardedSportsTech Startup of the Year by Gitex, Grintafy will now benefit from Chiliz’s unique technological infrastructure, ecosystem, and expertise to facilitate its transition into web3, using blockchain for various use cases such as player ratings, rankings, and performance certifications.



Moreover, by gaining access to Chiliz's vast network of sporting and technology partners, Grintafy will not only amplify its platform but also contribute to the advancement of Saudi football internationally. Daniel Maglietta, Football Commercial Director for Chiliz, will play a pivotal role as a key advisor to Grintafy in its internationalization efforts.



This collaboration will, therefore, open new opportunities for young Saudi athletes, fostering the game's evolution in the region with a philanthropic approach to nurturing future talent.



The investment in Grintafy marks Chiliz's first foray into the rapidly evolving Saudi football scene as it launches operations in Riyadh to back football projects in line with Vision 2030’s tech-driven transformation goals.



The move not only underscores the company’s commitment to Saudi football's growth and internationalization but also aims to connect major European football teams with Saudi talent, highlighting the investment in local companies to foster industry opportunities.



The agreement also promises reciprocal benefits for Chiliz's 60+ sporting partners, offering them Grintafy’s expertise, knowledge, and network within Saudi Arabia.



Alex Dreyfus, CEO of Chiliz and Socios.com, commented that: “This investment is a strategic move that brings value to both Grintafy and the Chiliz ecosystem, while also supporting the broader vision of Saudi football. Together, we aim to both support the local talented players and global football powerhouses in their investments in the Kingdom. We want to be one of the digital bridges of Vision 2030, between Europe, South America & Saudi Arabia.”



Majdi Allulu, Founder and CEO of Grintafy, commented that: “In searching for our next investor/partner, we tried to be strategic, in that Grintafy seeks a company that has their vision aligned with ours. Chiliz is not just a leader in the sports web3 space, but it also shares our vision to change the game in the sports tech space and our commitment to support football's growth in the Middle East. That's why we are so happy with this strategic investment, which lays the foundations of a new vertical that will enable our dreamer with more tools and technologies to make it. We are incredibly excited to leverage the Chiliz network.”

-Ends-

About Chiliz

Chiliz is the home of SportFi, where sports brands meet decentralized opportunities. Our infrastructure is driven by the Chiliz Chain, the first Layer-1 EVM compatible blockchain for sports and entertainment which now has a diverse ecosystem, fuelled by Chiliz native token CHZ. Our primary product on the Chiliz Chain, Socios.com, hosts a global community of over two million users, which makes it the largest non-finance/trading-centric Web3 consumer-facing product globally by user base. We have partnerships with countless brands, including the giants of world sport such as FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Juventus, S.S.C Napoli, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Arsenal, Atlético Madrid, A.S. Roma and major F1 teams.

For more information:

Chiliz / Socios.com

Paco Roche - Senior PR Manager

paco@chiliz.com / press@socios.com



About Grintafy Technologies

Grintafy is the biggest football talent discovery platform in the Middle East. Founded in 2019, it has already reached almost 2 million players and counting. Those players have launched the app over 250 million times, created over 100,000 games and tryouts, uploaded over 150,000 media files which were viewed over 200 million times, over 600,000 player rating records, 500,000+ game requests, and over 6 million messages exchanged.

Through its strategic partnerships with local and international federations and clubs like the Saudi Arabian Football Federation,West Ham United, Al-Ittihad Club, Al Wehda club and others across MENA and Europe, Grintafy is dedicated to discovering young talents and providing them with the opportunities, technologies and exposure needed to make their dreams come true.

For more information:

Grintafy / grintafy.com

Tarek Khalil - Growth Marketing Manager

info@grintafy.com / tarek@grintafy.com