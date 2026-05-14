Land and More Developments announced the launch of its new vision in the Egyptian real estate market during a special event attended by leading figures in real estate development, engineering consultancy, and operations management. This step reflects the company’s direction toward delivering an integrated real estate development model based on quality, sustainability, and long-term planning.

The company also unveiled its new business strategy, which relies on the integration of engineering design, management, operations, and financial consultancy through strategic partnerships with Art Line Group￼, IN Commercial￼, and Etqan Consultancy￼. These partnerships aim to enhance project efficiency and ensure the highest levels of investment and operational sustainability.

In this context, Engineer Ahmed Sami, Founder and CEO of Land and More Developments, stated that the company is entering the Egyptian market with a different vision focused on creating real and sustainable value within the real estate sector, saying:

“We believe that the Egyptian real estate market today needs integrated development models that go beyond construction alone to provide a complete real estate experience — starting from the idea and design phase all the way to operation, management, and maximizing investment returns for clients and investors.”

He added:

“At Land and More Developments, we rely on strong partnerships with specialized entities to deliver real estate products that meet international standards and reflect our vision of developing projects capable of competing and creating genuine added value for the market.”

For his part, Engineer Essam Ghoneim, Founder and Chairman of the Board, said:

“We aim for Land and More Developments to become a new model for real estate development in Egypt, one that is based on proper planning and integrated execution while bringing together specialized expertise across all success factors — a principle we have applied since day one.”

He noted that the collaboration with Art Line Group comes as part of the company’s vision to deliver projects based on the latest standards in design and modern urban planning, ensuring a distinguished real estate product that meets market and client expectations.

In the same context, Mr. Amr El-Marakby, Chief Commercial Officer, explained that the partnership with IN Commercial reflects the company’s commitment to delivering an integrated management and operational experience, stating:

“The true success of any real estate project does not stop at the development phase alone; it extends to the quality of management and operations, which we place among our top priorities to ensure the best possible experience for clients and investors.”

He added that cooperation with Etqan Consultancy represents one of the main pillars of the company’s strategy, as it supports investment and marketing plans, enhances the economic feasibility of projects, and keeps pace with developments in the Egyptian real estate market.

Land and More Developments also announced the upcoming launch of its first project in New Cairo, marking a strong beginning for the company’s entry into the Egyptian market. The project is based on a modern urban vision centered on smart planning, advanced architectural design, and delivering an integrated experience that combines modernity, innovation, and quality of life.

The company confirmed that its upcoming project reflects its philosophy of developing integrated and sustainable urban communities that respond to future demands and keep pace with the rapid development witnessed by Egypt’s real estate sector.