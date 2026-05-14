Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: FACES, the region’s leading beauty omni-retailer, has unveiled its largest flagship store in the GCC at Jeddah Vibes, marking a major milestone in its evolution and the first physical expression of its rebrand.

The new flagship introduces a service-led, experiential retail concept centered around personalisation, expertise, and discovery. Designed as an immersive destination, the space features curated zones, VIP areas, and consultation-led experiences across fragrance, skincare, makeup, grooming, and gifting.

At its core is a fragrance-first approach, with a dedicated Fragrance Layering Bar offering guided scent discovery and bespoke signature creation, alongside advanced skin diagnostics, Glam & Go makeup services, and a dedicated men’s grooming destination. The store also introduces Layla AI, FACES’ intelligent beauty assistant, enhancing the experience through data-driven recommendations.

The opening ceremony brought together leading beauty partners including Giorgio Armani, Lancôme, Shiseido, and niche fragrance houses, alongside cultural activations with MDL Beast Radio and live DJ performances, reflecting the vibrant, community-led spirit of Jeddah Vibes.

As Saudi Arabia’s retail landscape continues to evolve under Vision 2030, the flagship sets a new benchmark for experiential beauty retail in the region, reinforcing FACES’ long-term commitment to the Kingdom and its leadership in shaping the future of beauty across the GCC.

For Further information, Please contact:

Cian Dias, PR Manager, FRAME Publicity

cian@framepublicity.com